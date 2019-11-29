In The News: This May Be the Most Important Time for Your Small Business All Year

With only one month left in 2019, this may be the most important time for your small business all year.

There are still a few hours left for Black Friday and we’ve collected some great deals below your small business may want to consider. Then tomorrow is Small Business Saturday, a day set specifically aside for small businesses. Don’t miss the opportunity to generate some extra sales.

Today’s roundup also looks at management and how you should choose and train a store manager for your small business. After all, they are going to be running your operation whether you are there or not. The right manager will greatly determine how your business does moving forward.

Another management technique is the Getting Things Done (GTD) method. And in this piece, we look at getting ready for the new year while keeping stress levels low and productivity high.

There are also a wide range of other topics. So take a look at the stories below as well as all of the other content on Small Business Trends.

Black Friday and Small Business Saturday

Black Friday Business Deals You Can’t Miss

Remember: Black Friday isn’t over yet! Many Black Friday deals may seem focused on consumers only. But a lot of sales this weekend may be perfect for the small business looking to upgrade some technology or try a new product or service too. We’ve put together a list of some of the best Black Friday business deals we could find.

Small Business Saturday’s 10th Anniversary Happens This Weekend

There are four special days in the US right after Thanksgiving. Three focus on retail commerce. The four days are Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, Cyber Monday and Giving Tuesday. For both Small Business Saturday and Black Friday, foot traffic is vital.

Management

25 Christmas Gifts for Coworkers

Whether you’re involved in an organized gift swap or just like exchanging small gifts with each person in your office, there’s a good chance that you may need to purchase some Christmas gifts for coworkers this season. Buying Christmas gifts for coworkers can be tricky. However, there are some safe bets you can turn to in order to give them something fun and useful.

How to Choose and Train a Store Manager

Your retail business is growing, and you can’t (or don’t want to) man the store 24/7. It’s time to look for a retail store manager. How do you choose the right store manager and when you found the perfect hire, how do you train them? Here’s what you need to know. Hiring from within is always a smart move.

Use the GTD Methodology to Boost Productivity in your Small Business

Another upcoming new year means another new year’s resolution. As a result, perhaps this year’s resolution should remain as simple as getting more things done. Adopt and embrace the GTD methodology. It becomes one simple and brilliant way to make this new year’s resolution something that actually sticks. Imagine the first Monday morning of many in the new year.

Marketing Tips

12 Retail Marketing Strategies You Shouldn’t Overlook

Excellent retail marketing strategies make a big difference to small businesses. According to Statista, retail American ecommerce will grow steadily through to 2023. Getting retail marketing right is important. Here are 12 retail marketing strategies you might not have heard of.

25 Holiday Gift Basket Ideas for Businesses

Holiday gift baskets offer the perfect way to show clients, partners, or team members how much they mean to your business. As a result, you’ll find tons of different options available. So you can easily find gifts that are personal to each person on your list. For example, baskets with meats, cheeses, wines and more are all available.

Product Lists

12 Shopify Dropshipping Partners and Apps

Dropshippers allow businesses and individuals to sell items without having to worry about logistics. For example, you don’t need to worry about shipping, warehousing and processing. Small businesses can cut costs by using dropshippers to handle sales. As a result, Shopify’s dropshipping partners and apps can create an omni-channel experience with very little overhead.

Retail Trends

How to Start Your Dropshipping Business

If you are looking to break into the eCommerce scene, perhaps you should consider dropshipping. Dropshipping can be one of the easiest ways to break into eCommerce. Simply put, dropshipping is a business model in which you as a retailer do not keep goods in stock.

Does Your eCommerce Site Accept Mobile Payments?

It wasn’t that long ago when mobile payments were considered a novelty. That’s quickly changed when you consider that by 2020 mobile payment transactions will exceed $314 billion.

Small Biz Spotlight

In the Spotlight: Hablamos Today Translates Spanish Into the Perfect Business

Language learning programs like Rosetta Stone and Duolingo have helped a lot of people learn the basics of Spanish in recent years. But there’s one thing those programs lack — actual conversations with native speakers through Spanish immersion online. That’s where Hablamos Today comes in. The business doesn’t compete with those programs. Instead, it is meant to complement them.

Small Business Operations

Holiday Tipping Guide: Who to Tip – and How Much

Holiday tipping is a great way to show your appreciation. But who do you tip at the holidays? This holiday tipping guide will help you figure that out. You probably send and receive a lot of mail and packages over the holiday season, and perhaps throughout the rest of the year as well.

Startup

10 Awesome Tips to Help Your Small Business Earn More Money

Want to make more money in your small business? There are plenty of tactics you can try, from monetizing apps to improving productivity so you can spend time on the tasks that bring in the most money. To achieve these goals, here are tips from members of the online small business community.

Technology Trends

Master the Art of Using Chatbots to Grow Your Email List

Today, I’m going to show you how to automatically grow your email list using your MobileMonkey chatbot in two steps. I got an email the other day asking about this: It’s a great question. Using a website form to collect emails usually results in a conversion rate between 1% and 10%, and the average website conversion rate is 4%.