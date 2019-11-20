PrintPapa Delivers Fast, Good and Cheap Printing Services

Businesses have been going increasingly digital when it comes to their marketing and sales materials. But printed materials can still play a major role in your success. In order to make the most of these items, you need a printing service company that can complete jobs fast, good and cheap.

Luckily, that’s exactly the motto of PrintPapa. The company strives to live up to these three simple words by using new tech and methods constantly. Read more in this week’s Small Business Spotlight.

What the Business Does

Offers printing services.

The company prints business cards, postcards, brochures, booklets, catalogs, banners, posters, letterheads, and envelopes, among other items.

Business Niche

Fast, good and cheap.

Co-founder Shawn Nag told Small Business Trends, “The company motto is “FAST. GOOD & CHEAP” and the only way we are able to achieve all three of those goals is by constantly investing in the latest and best technology in regards to equipment, software and most importantly the right people with the right level of experience and expertise. The company prides itself in providing World Class Customer Service and offers a 100% Satisfaction Guaranty, which in turn has fueled it’s growth and helped build a solid base of extremely loyal customer who swear by our products. The huge number positive reviews that we have received over time is a testament to that fact.”

How the Business Got Started

Due to restlessness in the tech industry.

Brothers Shawn and Paul Nag worked in the tech industry for years. After feeling restless in their careers, they decided to test their entrepreneurial skills. They started by acquiring a mail and postal franchise called PostNet in 2003. Then, they grew that into a copy and print center. And it grew over time.

Biggest Win

Serving happy customers.

Nag says, “We do have some amazing customer ratings online and we consider them as our biggest achievements.”

Biggest Risk

Installing the RMGT 940 UV-LED 5 Color Offset Printing Press last year.

Nag explains, “If it would have gone wrong, we would have wasted loads and loads of money and our dream to go big would have shattered immediately.”

Lesson Learned

Focus on SEO.

Nag says, “We as a team would love to have the same experience all over again. However, marketing wise I would have incorporated SEO from day 1.”

How They’d Spend an Extra $100,000

Invest in a variety of areas.

Nag adds, “Company development, resource management and marketing for sure.”

Team Motto

We don’t only say, we do.

