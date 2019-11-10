Priority Zoom is an ERP Tool Designed for Small Business

Priority Software Ltd. has announced the launch of Priority Zoom — a cloud-based ERP product for its North America clients. The product allows small businesses to streamline operations. As a result, they save time and resources by managing company financials, inventory, sales and customer relationships.

Priority Zoom tracks and manages each phase of the sales cycle with built-in business intelligence analytics, advanced reports and dashboards. At the same time, it provides small and midsized businesses a cost-effective, flexible and scalable ERP solution.

In the past, enterprise resource planning (ERP) tools were only used by large businesses. But with the advent of the internet, e-commerce and other digital solutions, small businesses now need ERP just as much.

The good news is companies are now designing ERPs specifically for small businesses without the complexities of an enterprise solution.

Specifically Designed for Small Businesses

Priority Zoom is specifically designed for small businesses. It helps businesses track and manage every phase of the sales cycle and analyze business operations with built-in BI analytics, advanced reports, and dashboards. Users can manage billing, synchronize purchasing processes, and automatically generate ledger, financial and cash flow reports, and services catalogs.

With Priority Zoom, you get scalable performance for up to five users. And it comes with secure access from any browser, anywhere, at any time, without sacrificing performance for large data sets. For this service, you will pay $50 per user.

This is the small and midsized business version of Priority ERP. Priority ERP- the full ERP solution, can handle from tens to thousands of users. It includes capabilities for finance, manufacturing, human resources, time and attendance, logistics, CRM and project management. The open APIs offer mobile application generator, web software development kit and machine learning business process management.

“Priority Zoom is an ideal fit for small to mid-sized organizations who may not be ready for a full ERP implementation, but are outgrowing their current accounting software,” said Scott Davisson, Managing Director at Priority Software U.S., in the press release.

How ERP Helps Small Businesses

Enterprise resource planning (ERP) is the integrated management of main business processes. This often takes place in real-time and it is mediated by software and technology. ERP systems help track business resources such as cash, raw materials, and production capacity. This is in addition to the status of business commitments such as purchase orders and payroll.

The biggest advantage of ERP is it saves time by integrating business processes across an organization. As data becomes visible across the organization, tasks such as sales forecasting, tracking orders, tracking revenues all become easier.

These support strong planning, forecasting, data warehousing, contact management, marketing management, mobile business intelligence, security management and risk management attributes. And ultimately allows businesses to make decisions faster and with fewer errors.

Another often overlooked advantage to ERP is in its ability to allow in-house customization and configuration. This affords businesses the flexibility of customizing their business process to meet their specific needs. Add cloud capability to ERP and it becomes even more powerful.

Benefits of Cloud ERP

For small businesses, a cloud-based ERP solution provides complete access without an on-premises infrastructure. This lowers the cost while making resources available to everyone in the company at all times. The result is faster data access, more direct control, and better internal processes.

Through the SaaS environment, Priority ensures your migration to the cloud is short and seamless. The cloud solution is secure, risk-free and comes with automatic version upgrades. Through the cloud platform Priority users can quickly and easily access applications, services and resources on demand.

Businesses can also increase capacity, enhance functionality or add additional services on demand without the need for costly hardware/infrastructure. An additional bonus to the cloud is that businesses do not have to train IT support staff to customize the necessary services.

Working on the cloud gives employees the freedom to work anywhere, anytime and on any device. As a result, it produces, greater collaboration between departments and smoother run in-house processes and procedures.