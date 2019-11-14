25 Secret Santa Gift Ideas for Your Business

Office secret Santa gift exchanges involve each person choosing a secret coworker to purchase a gift for. As a result, you need to personalize your gift. And make sure it’s useful for the recipient.

Secret Santa gift exchanges are popular in offices around the country. Here are 25 Secret Santa gift ideas that will make your recipient happy.

Secret Santa Gift Ideas

Candle

A scented candle is always a safe bet for office secret Santa gifts. They’re fairly crowd pleasing options, but you can still personalize them by picking out your co-worker’s favorite scent.

Hand Cream

Winter weather often leads to dry skin. So if you’re looking for secret Santa gifts for coworkers that are especially useful, consider a set of hand cream like this one.

Sports Team Knit Hat

If the coworker you’re buying a gift for has a favorite sports team, you can purchase a winter hat that has their team’s name and logo on it.

The Travel Book

Have a coworker that loves to travel? This book could give them the inspiration they need to plan their next trip.

Hometown Personalized Jigsaw Puzzle

If you’re looking for office secret Santa gift ideas that are really personalized, consider a custom puzzle like this one that can be made for your coworker’s hometown.

Scrapbook

If your coworker loves to scrapbook, or if they recently got married, had a child or went on a big vacation, a new scrapbook could be the perfect gift to help them preserve those special memories.

Photo Ornament

Ornaments are always a great place to start when thinking about office secret Santa gift ideas. With this product, you can have the ornament customized with a photo of your coworker’s family, a team picture or even an image of their pet.

Journal

If you want to get a serious gift for your coworker, consider a quality journal that they can use to jot down thoughts or ideas throughout the year. This hardcover product is made with linen.

Crossword Book

If you draw that coworker who is always doing puzzles or playing brain games, get them a full book of crosswords that they can use throughout the year.

Carpool Karaoke Game

If you’re looking for funny secret santa gifts, you can’t go wrong with a silly board game. This Carpool Karaoke version is perfect for fans of the show or anyone who enjoys belting out a tune.

Tie

If you need to buy for that coworker who always has an interesting new tie, this silk one that includes planets, stars and asteroids could be the perfect addition to their collection.

Cocktail Mixer Caddy

For those coworkers who love to entertain or enjoy a nice after-work cocktail, this set of mixers could be the perfect addition to their bar cart.

Wine Mug

This wine mug is insulated to keep drinks cold for up to nine hours, so it’s perfect for coworkers who tailgate or attend outdoor events.

Infuser Pitcher

For that coworker who loves to enjoy fruit infused water or tea, this pitcher could be the perfect practical gift. They can use it at home or even keep it at their desk.

Coffee Sampler

If you get the office coffee fanatic for secret santa, consider a sampler full of unique flavors to help them find some new favorites.

Funny Pens

Another funny secret Santa gift idea, these pens are made to imitate those logo pens that everyone always seems to have on them. But they include funny and ironic names of fake businesses instead.

Initial Necklace

If you think your coworker would appreciate a nice piece of jewelry, consider a simple necklace like this one with their initial.

Dog Sign

For the animal lover in your office, this sign could be the perfect gift for them to put up around the door of their home or office.

Record

A vinyl record can be the perfect office secret Santa gift idea for the music lover in your office.

Desk Organizer

If you want to stick with a secret Santa gift that is useful at work, a simple desk organizer and set of office supplies.

Fuzzy Slippers

There’s nothing more cozy than fuzzy slippers. These could be the perfect gift for someone who could use a bit of relaxation in their life.

Hot Sauce Set

Does your coworker love spicy food? This gift box of hot sauce and spices could be the perfect secret Santa gift idea.

To-Go Mug

A travel mug is always useful. This one is perfect for your coffee or tea loving coworker.

City Tea Towels

If your coworker has a lot of hometown pride or even a favorite vacation destination, get them a tea towel with art on it from their favorite city.

Golf Ball Markers

If your coworker loves to golf, these personalized golf ball markers could be useful and also provide them with a good laugh.