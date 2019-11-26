12 Shopify Dropshipping Partners and Apps

Dropshippers allow businesses and individuals to sell items without having to worry about logistics. For example, you don’t need to worry about shipping, warehousing and processing.

Small businesses can cut costs by using dropshippers to handle sales. As a result, Shopify’s dropshipping partners and apps can create an omni-channel experience with very little overhead.

The Shopify platform lets you create an eCommerce site to sell, ship, and manage your products. They offer many apps and integrations including partnerships with dropshippers.

Below are some of Shopify’s partners for dropshipping that can help your online retail business grow without the logistic costs.

Shopify Dropshipping Partners and Apps

AliExpress Dropshipping

AliExpress Dropshipping allows sellers to quickly import items from the giant supplier, AliExpress. The company lets you easily import products with a single click from multiple sites to your Shopify store.

The semi-automated system allows you to import hundreds of products in just a few minutes. AliExpress’ services can help you import 20 thousand products from multiple sites. These include Ebay, Amazon, Walmart, Bonanza, Overstock, Target, Wish, Tmart, DX and others.

Oberlo

The Shopify-exclusive app helps users upload products easily to their Shopify store from AliExpress and the Oberlo Marketplace. The app gives you access to all trending e-commerce products to sale including clothing, accessories, electronics, and others.

Because Oberlo integrates seamlessly with Shopify and is automated, you eliminate a number of steps in the dropshipping process. The app comes with a wide range of price points, allowing you to find the products that best match your brand.

KIT

KIT offers you an extra set of hands to run your e-commerce more efficiently. As your FREE virtual employee, Kit will automatically recommend the marketing activities that are most likely to drive sales.

Using quick messages such as SMS or Facebook Messenger, Kit helps you create a discount code and promote it. It also helps you start a re-targeting campaign to bring visitors back to your store, send thank you emails to customers, and more.

Sales Pop

Sales Pop is among the most popular Shopify free apps, with 60,000 active users. It is favored for its ability to show live and dynamically updating notifications that show what products other users have recently purchased.

The app syncs with your store’s data to turn recent orders into sales notifications to promote purchase activities on your storefront.

Privy

Privy integration with Shopify and Shopify Plus lets you set up your account in seconds and get your first campaign live right away for free. As a result, it is rated as one of the best Shopify apps to increase sales. Its

It is one of the prime tools used by the Shopify store owners for email marketing purposes. Its popup tool allows you to create email pop-ups, campaign pop-ups, and coupon pop-ups. Privy can integrate with MailChimp, Bronto, Klaviyo, Omnisend, Constant Contact and others. Additionally, it also gives you the ability to customize the pop-ups to address different use cases.

Smile.io

Smile.io comes with features that allow you to retain customers with a customized loyalty program. Smile offers three easy to build program types: Loyalty points program; Referral program; and VIP program.

These programs are valuable tools for creating branded reward experiences that drive repeat purchases and sustainable growth. With points, VIP, and referrals, you give customers a way to join, engage with, and share your brand community.

SiteKit

SiteKit helps users create exit-intent popups to convert site visitors to customers. It is basically a conversion app that allows you to create different types of popups for your store.

These could include top bars (free shipping bars), coupon popups, and even spin-to-win popups. The app helps to promote your sales campaigns and build an email list with potential customers. SiteKit comes with real-time analytics for data-driven decisions.

Spocket

Spocket offers a dropshipping marketplace with vetted U.S. and EU suppliers so your customers can receive their orders fast. The company boasts more than 30,000 entrepreneurs who use Spocket to smoothly manage their dropshipping business.

Spocket provides consistent and vetted suppliers, U.S. and EU products, branded invoicing, customer support, ample unique hand-crafted products and a forever-free plan. These features allow retailers to create a sustainable business and brand instead of a one-off store.

Pixc

Pixc can turn your amateur product photos into high-quality, professional-looking and optimized photos and comes with a credit system that you can use.

Its photo editing platform helps you and your team manage all your product photos within one easy-to-use, intuitive dashboard. Pixc integrates with all major platforms, making managing your visual content a breeze.

Ecomdash

Ecomdash offers sellers the ability to automate much of the communication that comes with dropshipping. When an order is placed on your Shopify store, Ecomdash will route that to your prioritized dropship supplier.

Once your supplier ships the order to your customer, it will update the shipping tracking details for you.

Modalyst

Modalyst helps you find the best dropshipping products for your Shopify website. The company says it is the only dropshipping app with a large selection of luxury brands, trendy dropshippers, and wholesale dropshipping suppliers.

Modalyst also provides a wide range of quality products from independent brands worldwide. Some of the products they offer include women’s, men’s, and children’s apparel (including plus-sized options), handbags, bridal wear, shoes, beauty products, and home wares.

Rise.ai

Rise is Shopify’s first proactive store credit and loyalty program. It helps you send scheduled gift cards, create bulk codes and store credits.

With its multi-channel capability Rise allows you to offer Gift Cards usable across multiple stores. You can Set up as many rules as you want to increase loyalty, retention, and satisfaction through Rise.

Next Steps

Shopify stores of all shapes and sizes can take advantage of these apps. The key is to find a perfect fit between the needs of your particular eCommerce platform and the app which will deliver the service.

Most of the apps come with a free trial, so before you make a purchase try out. And even if you find one right away, take some other apps for a test drive to see if they are better.