Small Business Saturday Quiz: Test Your Knowledge

Small Business Saturday occurs once a year. It’s always on the Saturday following Thanksgiving in the United States. Dates for Small Business Saturday over the next 4 years will be:

November 30, 2019

November 28, 2020

November 27, 2021

November 26, 2022

Combined with Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the day is part of the reason that the entire week following Thanksgiving has become a non-stop, shopping extravaganza for consumers.

In fact, the rallying cry of “shop small” has turned it into a year-round movement. You can see consumers expressing their support for small businesses all year, not just during the Christmas holiday season.