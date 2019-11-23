Small Businesses Can Learn More About Opportunities in IoT at this Event

The U.S. smart home market is set to reach $53.45 billion by 2022. And for the vast majority of the installations and maintenance, small businesses will be providing the service.

According to McKinsey, the smart connected home industry is set to grow at an annual rate (AGR) of 31%. With smoke detectors growing at a whopping 250% AGR.

The IoT Forum on Smart Home is going to provide a venue to bring together buyers, sellers, tech scouts and technology companies. The goal is to examine the development of the industry moving forward as more of the world we live in becomes smarter.

But the home is where the industry is making gains as the IoT (Internet of Things) continues to grow. Smoke detectors, security systems, appliances and thermostats are just some of the devices which are now smarter.

The forum will have interactive discussions with industry experts as well as demonstrations of innovative products and services.

The event will take place in Sunnyvale, California. on December 12, 2019.

Click the red button and register now.

Register Now

Upcoming Events

More Contests

This weekly listing of small business events, contests and awards is provided as a community service by Small Business Trends.

You can see a full list of events, contest and award listings or post your own events by visiting the Small Business Events Calendar.