About Us   |   Advertise

25 Awesome Tech Gifts for Customers, Clients and Co-Workers

by In Management 2
0
Shares
|
12
Print This Article
Email this Article

0
Shares
12
Email this Article Print This Article
25 Awesome Tech Gifts for Customers, Clients, and Co-Workers

Tech gifts can be the perfect way to show your appreciation for team members, clients, and partners. As a result, you’ll want to focus on this during the holiday season. From simple gifts under 50 dollars to those that your colleagues can use on a daily basis, there’s something for everyone in today’s tech marketplace.

Still thinking about business gifts for the holiday season? Here are 25 tech gifts for the geeks and gadget lovers on your list.

Tech Gifts

Bluetooth Speaker

Bluetooth Speaker

Let your team members or clients listen to their favorite music or podcasts anywhere with a simple bluetooth speaker that connects to their phone.

Smartwatch

25 Awesome Tech Gifts for Customers, Clients, and Co-Workers

A smartwatch could be one of the best tech Christmas gifts for anyone on your list who happens to be a health and fitness enthusiast.

Noise Cancelling Headphones

Noise Cancelling Headphones

Noise cancelling headphones may be especially useful for coworkers or colleagues who love to concentrate while they work and need help blocking out the extra noise.

Mobile Charger

25 Awesome Tech Gifts for Customers, Clients, and Co-Workers

If you need to purchase tech gifts for colleagues or clients who travel a lot, a mobile charging station could help them stay connected on the go.

Echo

Echo

The third generation Echo is one of this year’s best tech gifts under 100 dollars. The new smart speaker offers Alexa voice control and can work in a home or office.

Apple TV

25 Awesome Tech Gifts for Customers, Clients, and Co-Workers

Apple TV connects to entertainment devices to provide access to streaming content. This is the perfect gift for the entertainment fanatic on your list, especially if they use a lot of Apple products.

Drone

Drone

Need an exciting gift for a photographer or videographer on your list? A drone could be the perfect option.

Surface Go

25 Awesome Tech Gifts for Customers, Clients, and Co-Workers

If you want to purchase useful tech Christmas gifts for members of your team, consider the Surface Go so they can get work done on the go.

Smartphone

Smartphone

A smartphone can also be a very generous tech Christmas gift. The Google Pixel 3a is a popular option this season.

Wireless Keyboard

25 Awesome Tech Gifts for Customers, Clients, and Co-Workers

If you have team members or clients who like to work on the go, this wireless keyboard could help them connect their devices to a useful keyboard.

Printer

Printer

If you have people on your list who have a home office or sometimes telecommute, then a basic home office printer could be one of the best tech gifts under 100 dollars.

Photo Printer

25 Awesome Tech Gifts for Customers, Clients, and Co-Workers

If you’d rather stick with a fun gift, opt for a photo printer they can use to preserve their memories at home or in the office.

Hotspot

Hotspot

A mobile hotspot could be another very useful tech gift for clients or colleagues who travel or telecommute and need to be connected from anywhere.

eReader

25 Awesome Tech Gifts for Customers, Clients, and Co-Workers

For the reader on your list, a device like this ereader could help them save space and money.

Drawing Tablet

Drawing Tablet

For the artists on your gift list, a nice drawing tablet could be a very useful tech gift.

Wifi Thermometer

25 Awesome Tech Gifts for Customers, Clients, and Co-Workers

For any home chefs on your list, this thermometer uses wifi to connect to the user’s phone and ensure perfectly cooked meat.

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch

A gaming console can be the perfect option for any gamers on your team or client list. The Nintendo Switch is one of the most popular options this year.

Remote Control

25 Awesome Tech Gifts for Customers, Clients, and Co-Workers

This remote control isn’t just for TV. It can also connect to other elements of the home and even comes with a mobile app. Could be perfect for clients or team members who are interested in smart home features.

Portal Mini

Portal Mini

Facebook’s Portal Mini is a small screen that facilitates easy video calling. This could be the perfect gift for team members who have recently relocated and need a better way to stay connected with family and friends back home.

Video Doorbell

25 Awesome Tech Gifts for Customers, Clients, and Co-Workers

A video doorbell like this one from Ring is a great option for people on your list who might be concerned with home security.

SimpliSafe

SimpliSafe

You could also opt for a more fully featured security system. SimpliSafe offers both interior and exterior protection features.

Temperature Monitor

25 Awesome Tech Gifts for Customers, Clients, and Co-Workers

This smart temperature and humidity monitor complements the thermostat in your home to provide alerts if there are any major changes.

Casper Glow

Casper Glow

For anyone on your list who might need help falling asleep, the Casper Glow is a self dimming light that’s designed to support rest and relaxation.

Mouse

25 Awesome Tech Gifts for Customers, Clients, and Co-Workers

If you’re looking for affordable tech gifts under 50 dollars, a mouse could be the perfect option. This one works wirelessly and has a unique design.

Projector

Projector

A projector can help your clients and team members enjoy their favorite movies or even put on simple visual presentations. And this can be another great option for tech gifts under 50 dollars.

Image: Depositphotos.com

PreviousPrevious
20 Christmas Gifts for Coworkers
NextNext
25 Best Business Gifts for Under $10
Return to
Business Gifts Guide
More in: 2 Comments ▼

Annie Pilon

Annie Pilon Annie Pilon is a Senior Staff Writer for Small Business Trends, covering entrepreneur profiles, interviews, feature stories, community news and in-depth, expert-based guides. When she’s not writing she can be found on her personal blog Wattlebird, and exploring all that her home state of Michigan has to offer.

2 Reactions

  1. Robert Brady
    November 20, 2019 at 12:30 pm

    Noise cancelling headphones are pretty awesome. The portable battery for charging devices is also helpful.

    Reply
  2. Aira Bongco

    Aira Bongco
    November 21, 2019 at 8:59 pm

    These days, tech gifts are no longer as expensive as it used to so it is best to explore your options.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2003 - 2019, Small Business Trends LLC. All rights reserved.
"Small Business Trends" is a registered trademark.

Powered by Namecheap