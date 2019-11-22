Top Story: Holiday Sales Outlook Bright for Small Business

The 2019 holiday shopping season is going to start in full earnest this coming week. And according to our lead in article for the season in this week’s roundup, it is looking good.

The CEO of Small Business Trends, Anita Campbell provides some compelling data in her 2019 Holiday Sales Outlook is Bright article. This includes a historic high number from the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) and its Small Business Optimism Index.

Keeping with the holiday theme, we also look at how you can keep the spirit of the holiday in your business going. In this particular case, it is a supporting green, charitable causes and how they can send a positive message about your business.

Moving forward as the season goes along, how you market your brand is going to determine if the last quarter will indeed put you in the black. Take a look at our article for some of the secrets to increasing traffic to your website. And if your business happens to be in the physical world, there is another writeup on how you can set up your business at a holiday market.

The point is our weekly roundup has content which covers the issues small business face whether it is the holiday shopping season or year-round.

Economy

2019 Holiday Sales Outlook is Bright

As shoppers flock to buy on Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, Cyber Monday and Super Saturday (the last Saturday before Christmas), the year 2019 is shaping up to be another positive year driven by the American consumer. The U.S. economy continues its remarkable growth streak, breaking records for the stock market and employment, and achieving strong, steady GDP growth.

Employment

What is Ghosting and How Can Small Tech Companies Avoid It?

With the economy booming and unemployment falling companies are now having to deal with shortages in quality employees. This has spurned a phenomenon called “ghosting” in the workplace. What is Ghosting? Broadly speaking ghosting is defined as the abrupt ending of a relationship by ceasing all communications without explanation.

How to Become a Virtual Assistant

Do you want a flexible job that pays well, lets you work at home, and uses skills you already have? Then here’s how to become a virtual assistant. With the popularity of remote working people are looking to strike a work-life balance. And virtual assistant or VA is one area that is gaining popularity.

Finance

Is an Employee Stock Ownership Plan Right for Your Small Business?

There are some good reasons why you should consider an employee stock ownership plan. The SBA reports about 70% of privately owned businesses will change hands in the next decade and a half. The $10 trillion price tag will be the biggest intergenerational transfer of wealth in American history. Some small business owners are ahead of the curve.

Green Business

Green, Charitable and Other Holiday Gifts for a Cause

Your holiday business gifts can send a message to your clients, employees, and partners. As a result, it’s important to carefully consider what that message is. If you want to run an eco friendly or socially conscious organization, you might consider eco friendly gift ideas. Or consider gifts for a cause that give back in some way. There are so many different ways you can go about this.

Handmade Business

Christmas Wreath Ideas to Make and Sell

Nothing heralds the season quite like a Christmas wreath pinned onto the front do. It creates some magical Christmas cheer. As a result, it’s no wonder this much-loved Christmas decoration never goes out of fashion. Do you enjoy crafts? Then consider one way to create a business this holiday season: wreaths. Check out this list of Christmas wreath ideas to make and sell.

Leadership Books

New Book Tells Small Business Owners How to Communicate their Value

Did your mother ever say “You’re not wearing that are you?” or maybe your dad said something like “Stand up straight” or “Give a firm handshake”. And, did you roll your eyes? I did. Because I thought that your thoughts and ideas should speak for you; not what you wear or how rich or charismatic you are. Unfortunately, that’s not how the world works.

Management

Letting an Employee Go: 13 Key Tips for New Managers

Young entrepreneurs don’t always have an easy time dealing with their teams. Sometimes, an employee just doesn’t fit the expectations that a business owner or the company has for them. In such a case, the most beneficial thing to do is to let the employee go. Breaking the news to them requires a bit of planning, however.

Business Gift Giving Etiquette and Mistakes to Avoid

For business owners, the holiday season is often a time for purchasing client, employee, and partner gifts for everyone who supports your business throughout the year. However, it’s important to give gifts in a way that won’t offend or create awkward situations among those who are important to your small business.

How the Defiant and Different Can Be a Success in Business

What does our business culture today tell us about the path to success? Is there even more pressure to conform if you want to succeed? On the Small Business Radio Show this week, Sunny Bonnell, co-author of “Rare Breed: A Guide to Success for the Defiant, Dangerous, and Different” discusses how to break the chains of conformity.

Secrets of Trademarking Revealed

Have copycat competitors used your business name? This can lead to customer confusion and revenue loss. In nightmare scenarios, you might even get accused of infringement. That’s even if you swear that “you were the first.” Doing Without a Trademark? That’s Risky Business The law doesn’t require it. But every business owner should weigh protecting your brand through the U.S.

Marketing Tips

Secrets of Increasing Traffic Revealed

Your company’s website is essentially the face of your brand that is there to make a great first impression. Even more, your website should provide information, answer questions, and close sales. But, none of that can be achieved when you aren’t attracting traffic to your website. This can be overwhelming if you just recently launched a website.

Retail Trends

How to Set Up Your Business at a Holiday Market

Holiday markets pop up throughout the season. They happen in cities throughout the country. You’ll sometimes hear them referred to as Christmas markets or Kris Kringle markets. And these seasonal shopping events usually include tons of gift items, food, and sometimes even holiday themed entertainment. Some of these markets focus on handmade items or other specific niches.

Small Biz Spotlight

Spotlight: PrintPapa Presses Forward with Fast Cheap Quality

Businesses have been going increasingly digital when it comes to their marketing and sales materials. But printed materials can still play a major role in your success. In order to make the most of these items, you need a printing service company that can complete jobs fast, good and cheap. Luckily, that’s exactly the motto of PrintPapa.

Technology Trends

Want Better Messenger Chatbots for Your Customers? Read On

The best chatbots don’t seem like chatbots at all — they seem like humans! So how do you create a tech-powered bot to sound like a human? Easy! You inject the bot with a bit of familiarity, humor and empathy — and all this is possible because, contrary to popular belief, chatbots aren’t powered by AI.