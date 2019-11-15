25 White Elephant Gift Ideas for Your Business

White elephant exchanges are popular at workplace holiday parties. Usually, each person brings a fairly inexpensive gift and coworkers pick items and can even steal from one another. Sometimes, the gifts are serious and useful, but there’s usually a funny element to them as well.

Are you going to a White Elephant party at work this year? Go prepared with this list of 25 white elephant gift ideas for the office.

White Elephant Gift Ideas

White Elephant Mug

Looking for white elephant gifts that are both useful and just a bit ironic? Why not get a beautiful mug that also happens to look just like an actual white elephant?

Face Magnets

Your coworkers can use magnets at their house to save important reminders or even use them to decorate magnetic boards at the office. You can personalize these magnets with pictures of your whole team’s faces for some added silliness.

Santa Toilet Seat Cover

Some of the best white elephant gift ideas are those that can be used to decorate over the holiday season. This set can turn a plain bathroom into a fun and kitschy destination.

Punching Bag

Do some of your coworkers need to let off some stress at work? This punching bag should fit right at their desk.

Ugly Sweater

An ugly Christmas sweater can be both a useful and funny white elephant gift. This is an especially good present if your office has an ugly sweater party every year.

Employee of the Month Runner Up Mug

Most people around the office could probably use a new mug for the holidays. This one includes a funny little joke that is still family and workplace appropriate.

Cocktail Book

Get your coworkers a book that’s actually useful while also providing some fun inspiration for your next big office party. Whoever gets this book can serve as the bartender!

Beer Soap

If you’re looking for useful white elephant gift ideas, you can’t go wrong with soap. And this sample pack is made to smell like your favorite beers, so it also adds some extra fun and humor.

Novelty Ice Mold

If there are a lot of dog lovers in your office, consider this set of ice molds that makes ice shaped like bulldogs.

Dog Lover Cap

Another perfect gift for pet friendly offices, this adjustable hat should fit anyone and gives them the perfect opportunity to pet more dogs on a daily basis.

Funny T-Shirt

A funny t-shirt can be the perfect mix of fun and useful. Try to find a joke or pun that works in your industry so everyone can enjoy it. For example, this one could be perfect for a medical office that works with orthopedics.

What Do U Meme

A party game is the perfect fun and functional option for anyone in your office. This one gives your team the opportunity to make their own funny memes.

Pool Float

Bring that summer feeling back this Christmas by giving your team some fun pool floats that they can use at the pool or on an upcoming beach vacation.

Cat Calendar

If your team has a lot of cat lovers, this calendar is the perfect mix of fun and functional.

Funny Socks

Socks are always useful. And even these funny socks can give your coworkers a good laugh while still working under work apparel during winter.

Random Crap Bag

Another useful white elephant gift that is also a little funny, this tote bag is perfect for all of that random crap that your coworkers carry around on a daily basis.

Wall Art

If you want to get your coworkers some wall art for their offices or homes, consider a simple canvas like this one. You can either go with a serious abstract design or opt for a more humorous image.

Chop Sabers

If you’re looking for white elephant gift ideas under 10 dollars, these chopsticks shaped like lightsabers should please any Star Wars fans in your office.

Pajamas

Clothing can be tough for white elephant exchanges, since you’re not completely sure who will end up with your gift. However, pajamas are much easier when it comes to fit. So a simple set like this could work, particularly if your office is mostly women.

S’mores Maker

Who doesn’t love s’mores? This tabletop s’mores maker could be a really crowd pleasing option among your team members.

Planter

If you’re looking for serious white elephant gift ideas, a planter may be perfect. Your coworkers can fit this one on their desk or take it home.

Bank

Help your coworkers save up for their next big trip or adventure with a coin bank that can fit right on their desk or inside their front door.

Cactus Coasters

A set of coasters can be the perfect inexpensive white elephant gift idea. But instead of a plain set that simply stacks on a table, this set assembles into a cactus.

Mermaid Blanket

A cozy blanket is always a fun and practical gift. But this one ups the fun factor since it’s shaped like a mermaid tail.

Candy

Candy is a very safe bet for a white elephant exchange, especially for those who are fairly new to a workplace and not very familiar with their coworkers’ sense of humor.