10 Essential Lessons for Your Entrepreneurial Education

Being a successful entrepreneur requires constant learning. As a result, you need to gather lessons from those who have already found success. Then utilize powerful resources that are relevant to your industry. If you’re interested in continuing your entrepreneurial education, here are some important lessons. They come from members of the online small business community.

Adapt to Hidden Like Counts

Instagram recently began hiding like counts on posts. And it’s possible that other social media platforms may start doing the same in the coming years. So how can businesses adapt to this change in the social media landscape? Read this TopRank Marketing post by Lane Ellis for more.

Learn from Brands That Are Using Text and Social Messaging Apps for Content Marketing

Text messages and social messaging apps can serve as part of your business’s content marketing strategy. But they tend to be overlooked by a lot of brands. Would you like to make use of this strategy? See what others are doing in this Content Marketing Institute post by Ann Gynn.

Improve Your Blog Image Game

The visuals that you include with your blog posts can make a major impact. As a result, it could be time to make some improvements. Especially If you’re not making the most of them. For example, David Leonhardt suggests some options in this Always Write post. You can also see commentary on the post over on BizSugar.

Get the Facts on Google’s Latest Local Search Update

Since Google is such an important resource for businesses, it’s important to keep up with any changes or issues that arise with new updates. In this Search Engine Land post, Barry Schwartz goes over the details of the latest local search updates and how it might impact small businesses.

Set Up LLC Partnership Agreements

If you’re going to bring on a partner to help run your business, it’s important to have all the right agreements in place so you both know exactly what to expect. If you have an LLC, you can learn about all the necessary items to include in this CorpNet post by Nellie Akalp.

Learn Local SEO in an Hour

If you’re just starting a local business or are getting into search marketing for the first time, there are a ton of things to learn. But every business owner has to start somewhere. This post from Gary Shouldis of 3Bug Media contains a video course that you can complete in under an hour to get off to a positive start.

Follow Up with Leads After an Event

Events can provide tons of value for business owners. But if you want to get the most out of your time, you need to actually follow up with the leads that you meet once the event is over. Matt Shealy elaborates in this post on the DIY Marketers blog.

Create Engaging Blog Posts for Your Business

Blog posts can be a major asset for your business — but only if they’re actually engaging. If you want to make the most of this strategy, you need to first learn the ins and outs of blogging. Philip Verghese Ariel includes some tips in this post. And BizSugar members commented on the post here.

Automate Approvals with Process Templates

If you want to get more done in your business, you need to find places where you can automate or create processes. If you spend a lot of time approving things that your team creates, then the templates in this Process Street post by Oliver Peterson may be able to help.

Put Competitors in the Rearview Mirror with Brand Consistency

Brand consistency is essential for creating marketing materials and messages that are recognizable across platforms. In this Crowdspring post, Katie Lundin explores the idea of brand consistency and details how it can help you surpass other businesses in a competitive market.

