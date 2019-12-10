10 Helpful Tips for New Business Owners Who Are Low on Time and Resources

There are tons of things to juggle when you’re just starting a new business. You’re likely to be fairly low on time and resources, so things like marketing and managing a team can be tough. But members of the online small business community have been there before. See some of their top tips for new entrepreneurs below.

Use Instagram to Generate Authentic Leads

When you’re just getting started as a small business, you probably don’t have a ton of money to advertise or collect leads. So social media provides an easy and free option. Learn more about using Instagram to generate sales early on in this Social Media Examiner post by Michael Stelzner.

Use Social Profiles to Get Quality Links

It’s also important for brand new businesses to generate some buzz by generating links from other sites. So how can you go about doing this? Your social profiles may be able to help. In this Search Engine Journal post, Kevin Rowe elaborates.

Understand The Key Components of Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity issues can impact businesses of all sizes. But they can really derail new companies that don’t have a lot of trust built up already. To protect yourself, it helps to have a basic understanding of the concepts that might impact your business right away. Read this Mostly Blogging post by Janice Wald for more. Then see what members of the BizSugar community are saying about the post.

Build a Culture of Purpose

Today, many new businesses are built around a purpose that goes further than just earning a profit. If you want your team to be really engaged and your customers to be really passionate, you may want to build a culture of purpose around your business. Learn more in this Startup Professionals Musings post by Martin Zwilling.

Learn About Franchise Fees

If you’re looking to break into the business world but still like the idea of having an established brand behind you, buying a franchise may be the answer. But it’ll cost you a bit upfront. In this post, Joel Libava of The Franchise King explores the concept of the franchise fee and provides tons of valuable information for prospective franchisees to know.

Use a Checklist to Prepare Your Content Marketing

Content marketing is another option for generating buzz and marketing your business without a ton of upfront cost. But you need to make sure that each piece of content supports your goals before publishing. This checklist by Andrew Schulkind of Target Marketing can help.

Consider SMS Marketing for Your Business

If you want your new business’s marketing strategy to really stand out, you might want to integrate SMS messages. In this UpCity post, Ruth Kuttler goes into detail about why and how small businesses can utilize this strategy to share quick messages with customers.

Improve Staff Productivity

In the early days of running a business, team members often have to wear many hats. This means that they need to be really productive throughout the day. And you need to support them enough so that they can complete all of those important tasks. Ivan Widjaya discusses improving staff productivity in this Noobpreneur post.

Stay Up to Date with Google’s Plans

Google is one of the most important online resources for any new business. If you want to reach customers, you need to constantly pay attention to what the search giant is doing. In this post, Neil Patel offers some insights into the future of Google, perfect for new or growing businesses.

Have a Restorative Vacation

Starting a new business often comes with a lot of stress. If you don’t take breaks every now and again, you could burn out. In this post, Are Morch details how you can plan a restorative trip this holiday season. BizSugar members also chimed in on the post here.

If you’d like to suggest your favorite small business content to be considered for an upcoming community roundup, please send your news tips to: sbtips@gmail.com.