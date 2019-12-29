Annual LinkedIn Report Reveals Most In-Demand Jobs

The creation of new jobs is driven by a wide range of factors. As a result, some jobs are more in demand than others. And this depends on the dominant industries in the market. The 2020 LinkedIn Emerging Jobs Report looks to find out the fastest-growing jobs around the world.

2020 Emerging Jobs Report

For example, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and robotics are the top sectors in many of the countries in the survey. As a result, on the blog for the report, LinkedIn says, “Artificial intelligence and robots are no longer on their way. They’ve arrived. In a big way.”

But not all of the jobs on the list are tech-related. For example, demand for soft skills such as communication, creativity, and collaboration will be essential. As a result of more remote/freelance workers now making up an increasingly larger percentage of the workforce, these skills will be more valuable moving forward.

Even in these sectors technology plays an important role to optimize the job at hand. For example, these jobs might not need AI or robotics right now. As a result, exploring whether they will be part of your operations in the future is one way to stay ahead of your competition.

The data for the report comes from 17 countries across four continents. For example, LinkedIn calculated the share of hiring and compound annual growth rate for these occupations for the past five years. As a result, the report established the roles with the largest growth rate. And these are the emerging jobs for 2020.

The Emerging Jobs for 2020

For example, the top emerging job in eight countries is AI Specialist, and it is also in the top 10 for another three countries. As a result, robotics engineer also ranks as among the top jobs in nine countries. Both of these jobs are being driven by multiple developments in today’s economy.

For example, self-driving cars, smart technologies (for the home, infrastructure, workplace, etc.), space exploration, and green technology all rely on these skills.

Here are the top three emerging jobs in 17 countries:

Australia

AI Specialist Cyber Security Specialist Robotics Engineer

Austria

Data Scientist Digital Marketing Specialist Full Stack Engineer

Canada

AI Specialist Site Reliability Engineer Data Engineer

France

Data Protection Officer AI Specialist Commercial Real Estate Agent

Germany

AI Specialist Site Reliability Engineer Customer Success Specialist

India

Blockchain Developer AI Specialist Javascript Developer

Ireland

AI Specialist Cyber Security Specialist Customer Success Specialist

Italy

Data Protection Officer Salesforce Consultant Big Data Developer

Netherlands

Data Protection Officer Growth Hacker Privacy Officer

New Zealand

Cyber Security Specialist Data Engineer Full Stack Engineer

Saudi Arabia

Cyber Security Specialist Digital Specialist Legal Researcher

Singapore

AI Specialist Robotics Engineer Full Stack Engineer

Sweden

Data Protection Officer AI Specialist Javascript Developer

Switzerland

AI Specialist Customer Success Specialist Cloud Engineer

United Arab Emirates

Data Scientist Full Stack Engineer Customer Success Specialist

United Kingdom

AI Specialist Data Protection Officer Robotics Engineer

United States

AI Specialist Robotics Engineer Data Scientist

The U.S.

The annual job growth for AI Specialist jobs in the U.S. for the past four years was a whopping 74%. As a result, businesses in the industries needing these skills will need to compete for these employees. For example, these businesses include computer software, internet, information technology and services, higher education, and consumer electronics.

When it comes to the skills employees will need to get these jobs, they include, for example, machine learning, deep learning, TensorFlow, Python, and natural language processing.

Robotics engineer rank next with 40% annual growth, data scientist at 37%, full-stack engineer 35%, and sight reliability engineer rounding the top five with a 34% growth.

You can look at the rest of the data for the U.S. here.

The Importance of Skills Upgrade for Small Business

Record-low unemployment numbers along with emerging technologies and industries create challenges when recruiting qualified talent. As a result, the percentage of small businesses who say they find it difficult or very difficult to get the right employee is more than half (56%).

It may not always be possible. However, upgrading the skills of your workforce is one way to keep them around. As a result, your employees will have the right skillsets. And it will also improve your brand as an employer.

Technology continues to evolve at ever faster rates. As a result, one of the best ways to keep up with the talent you need is to educate or upgrade the skills of your workforce.