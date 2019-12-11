In 2020 Authentic Marketing in Business Will be Key for Your Success

In case you haven’t heard, authenticity is the name of the game for online marketers and small business owners. Whether you have the big corporate brand name or not, people are looking to see that you actually care about others and your message before buying from you.

You probably already know how important brand loyalty and trust is. If you want to win more loyal customers and clients, authentic marketing should be a key aspect of your sales strategy in the coming year. Check out these ways to market your business more authentically in 2020.

Survey Customers to See Where They’re At

The good old traditional customer survey will probably never die. Surveying your customers is crucial because it’s the best way to see what they want and preview some of the situations they’re currently experiencing.

Plus, many people are still willing to take surveys son long as they are quick and to the point. You can even offer a small incentive like a coupon or giveaway entry to each person who submits and honest survey.

In that survey, be sure to ask how people prefer to view your content and be notified of new products and services. Also, ask what types of messages they like to see and why. These responses will help you get a good feel of how you can market your business more authentically to get the best results.

Mention Fails and Setbacks

When you’re marketing a product or service, be sure to mention fails and setbacks if they apply. Most people just focus on the perks and benefits which is good to know but not always 100% authentic. If you’ve improved your product over time be sure to mention that journey.

If you had to learn something the hard way and your hands-on service helps eliminate that for clients, also touch on this journey so others can make a connection.

Include In-Depth Case Study Reviews

People love seeing reviews and in-depth case studies. Consumers find comfort in knowing that someone else has tried the product or service and benefitted from it.

Be sure to include honest and thorough reviews on your site and even include some video testimonials for a more authentic experience.

Reach Out to Influencers

The power of influencer marketing is steadily growing. Influencers are people who have worked up a following and audience that trusts their recommendation. You can connect with the right influencer who can try your product or service and offer their honest opinion on social media.

You can even partner with the influencer and provide them with a discount code to share with their followers. Influencer marketing is a great way to reach a new audience. Plus, the influencer often determines a creative way to promote the product to their followers so you can rely on their expertise in that area.

Summary

As you can see, there are quite a few unique ways to market your business more authentically, especially in the new year. The bottom line is, people want to see the real you and feel that your intentions are pure. If you demonstrate that you are prioritizing others and helping them solve a problem, you will obtain more loyal followers and customers.

Keep these tactics in mind when planning your next marketing strategy and feel free to add your own personal adaptations that speak to the tone and mission of your business.

Republished by permission. Original here