15 Tips That Will Help You Become a Better Writer

Are you a unicorn writer looking to share your writing talents with the world but you’re not sure where to start?
Maybe you’re looking for a way to make a little money on the side of your main gig.
If you’re a writer of any skill level, you’re in luck — there are numerous online websites and resources for you to share your writing — and get paid for it.
Keep reading to learn more about 15 of my favorite freelance writing jobs for beginners.
1. Hire Writers
At Hire Writers, you can apply to write articles and other content for various websites.
With the free writer membership, you can write about what you want by picking from a number of different topics based on websites’ needs.
You can also write when you want, creating your own work-from-home schedule.
If you don’t feel like writing, there are other jobs to choose from, as well, including research, proofreading, and idea generation.
The best part — this freelance writing job pays weekly.
2. Online Writing Jobs
This freelance writing job is focused on content and SEO writing, so if you’re a writer with a marketing background (or an interest in marketing), this is the site for you.
The free application process to become a writer for Online Writing Jobs includes a unique writing sample that you get paid for.
Once accepted, your work will earn you $15 to $50, depending on your skill level and the complexity of the content.
3. iWriter
If you’re looking for a freelance writing job but don’t want the hassle of sending bids or proposals or looking through a ton of available jobs, you’re in luck.
At iWriter, people, websites, and companies select you from a list of writers.
They then present the work they need completed, and you get a freelance writing job.
4. Writer Access
Writer Access is another great resource if you want a freelance writing job but don’t have the time to sort through businesses, clients, and projects.
After applying and passing Writer Access’ proficiency test, the site uses artificial intelligence programs to scan your sample work and match you up with the best brands and agencies that you can write for.
5. The Content Authority
The Content Authority is a more in-depth resource for freelance writing jobs.
But you can still be a beginner. In fact, this website uses a tier system for their writers. Every new writer begins at Tier 1, which includes a probationary period during which the writer can begin creating a small portfolio.
After the probationary period, the work is analyzed and the writer can be promoted to a higher tier.
Once officially a writer for The Content Authority, you will be paid weekly, if you have a minimum of $25 in approved articles.
6. Textbroker
Textbroker is a great resource for beginners looking for a freelance writing job because it accepts writers with varying levels of experience.
The site includes resources for improving your writing as well, including videos and tutorials, case studies and e-books, and editor feedback on your pieces.
7. Zerys
Zerys is a great free resource for those looking for a freelance writing job.
It costs nothing to sign up and nothing to maintain your writer profile.
Zerys includes a writer rating, which shows clients your quality and skill level.
And, once you set up your profile, you can receive notifications for job postings that match your skills, interests, and availability.
8. London Brokers
London Brokers is your basic freelance writing job resource.
Once you create your profile for free, you can sort through and select jobs to take, including articles, blog posts, and other SEO and creative content.
London Brokers is a good choice if you’re looking for continuous work and weekly pay.
9. Copify
Copify is the resource for you if you’re looking to get started asap. Copify has a very quick application process with turnaround of 48 hours or less.
Once accepted, you receive daily payments. It’s up to you to decide how much you will be paid by determining how much you will work on any given day.
10. Crowd Content
Crowd Content is a little more serious for freelance writing jobs.
With Crowd Content, you don’t simply apply to be a writer and select from a job board like you might with many other freelance writing job sites.
Instead, you apply for specific opportunities.
For example, you can apply to write product descriptions for Bloomingdale’s.
Or, you can apply to be an editor for an enterprise.
Best of all, Crowd Content includes several online educational resources to help you improve your skills as a writer.
11. Scripted
Scripted is one of the only sites on this list that allows the writer to set prices for themselves.
This means that you get to determine how much you’ll get paid for your freelance writing job.
There are a number of online resources to help you calculate the best pay rate per word based on your experience and skill level.
12. Great Content
Great Content is the only freelance writing job website on this list that specifically advertises multilingual copywriting.
So this is a fantastic resource for you if you are seeking a freelance writing job and English is not your first language.
It’s also a great tool if you happen to be multilingual, because it increases the number of jobs that you can take.
13. Listverse
Listverse is unlike any other item on this particular list.
But that doesn’t mean it’s not a good source for those looking for a freelance writing job.
Here’s how it works: you pick a topic for your list. It can be anything, but it has to be unique and interesting.
You create your list, including one to two paragraphs per list item.
Then you submit your list to the site.
If they like the list and want to publish it, you get $100. If your list receives the most page views during any of the remaining months of the year, you receive an extra $1000.
14. WritersDomain
Writer’s Domain isn’t quite as unique as Listverse, perhaps, but it’s still a great resource for beginners looking for a freelance writing job.
After applying — which includes a grammar test, so study up — you simply start writing.
Pay rates are $0.02-$0.05 per word, and writers are paid once per month.
15. Word Gigs
At Word Gigs, all of the work writers do is ghostwriting for clients.
That means no personal credit and no bylines for the writer.
So if that’s not something you’re into, you might want to skip this one.
But if you’re okay with ghostwriting, then you’re in luck, because Word Gigs is an amazing opportunity for those looking for a freelance writing job.
The pay at Word Gigs is possibly the best in this list.
Earn around $4.50 for a simple 300-400 word article, or up to $425 for a 20k word e-book.
