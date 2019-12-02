15 Tips That Will Help You Become a Better Writer

Are you a unicorn writer looking to share your writing talents with the world but you’re not sure where to start?

Maybe you’re looking for a way to make a little money on the side of your main gig.

If you’re a writer of any skill level, you’re in luck — there are numerous online websites and resources for you to share your writing — and get paid for it.

Keep reading to learn more about 15 of my favorite freelance writing jobs for beginners.

1. Hire Writers

At Hire Writers, you can apply to write articles and other content for various websites.

With the free writer membership, you can write about what you want by picking from a number of different topics based on websites’ needs.

You can also write when you want, creating your own work-from-home schedule.

If you don’t feel like writing, there are other jobs to choose from, as well, including research, proofreading, and idea generation.

The best part — this freelance writing job pays weekly.

2. Online Writing Jobs

This freelance writing job is focused on content and SEO writing, so if you’re a writer with a marketing background (or an interest in marketing), this is the site for you.

The free application process to become a writer for Online Writing Jobs includes a unique writing sample that you get paid for.

Once accepted, your work will earn you $15 to $50, depending on your skill level and the complexity of the content.

3. iWriter

If you’re looking for a freelance writing job but don’t want the hassle of sending bids or proposals or looking through a ton of available jobs, you’re in luck.

At iWriter, people, websites, and companies select you from a list of writers.

They then present the work they need completed, and you get a freelance writing job.

4. Writer Access

Writer Access is another great resource if you want a freelance writing job but don’t have the time to sort through businesses, clients, and projects.