Cyber Monday the Biggest Day Ever for Third-Party Amazon Sellers

If you sell your products on Amazon, then there is good news for you. This Cyber Monday was the biggest day ever for the third-party Amazon sellers.

According to the latest press release from Amazon, the Cyber Monday 2019 Amazon results lead to the biggest shopping day in the company’s history so far. The company has also witnessed the biggest ever sales on Black Friday this year.

Small business owners should understand holiday shopping trends and get ready for the upcoming holiday season to boost sales.

Cyber Monday 2019 Amazon Results

The eCommerce giant sold more than 25 million home items on Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined. As a result, Cyber Monday brought in record sales for small and medium-sized sellers on Amazon’s Stores this year. They sold more products during Cyber Monday 2019 than any other day in Amazon’s history.

Customers purchased items from Toys, Home, Fashion, Health, and Personal categories most.

Here were the best selling products in Amazon’s Stores on Cyber Monday 2019 in the US:

Echo Dot

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote

Play-Doh Sweet Shoppe Cookie Creations

Keurig K-Cafe Coffee Maker

LEGO City Ambulance Helicopter 60179 Building Kit.

Also, Amazon Fashion worldwide observed the record-high sales this Cyber Monday. Among the best selling items were Carhartt Men’s Acrylic Watch Hat and Champion Men’s Powerblend Fleece Pullover Hoodie.

Fast and Free Delivery Fueled Sales

Most customers want convenient delivery options, and Amazon made it happen. The largest eCommerce company made holiday shopping a pleasant experience for shoppers.

Customers had more delivery options than ever this Cyber Monday.

In addition to ultrafast free delivery and free one-day delivery, customers could pick-up their packages at a number of Amazon Hub locations.

Thousands of in-store staffed counter pick up points and Amazon lockers across the US made shopping faster and more convenient for shoppers this Cyber Monday.

Jeff Wilke, CEO Worldwide Consumer, Amazon, said, “We’re focused on making this holiday season more convenient than ever for our customers, especially given how short this holiday shopping season will be,”

“We are thrilled that customers continue to come to Amazon in record numbers to discover what they need and want for the holidays. Thank you to our customers and employees all around the world for making this holiday shopping weekend the best yet,” He continued.

How You Can Prepare for Next Holiday Season

Holiday sales play an important role in any company’s annual sales.

As a small business owner, you should leave no stone unturned to leverage the holiday season to grow your sales.

Following are some tips that can help your business prepare for the next holidays:

You should check your inventory to ensure that you have what your customers want to buy. Looking at last year’s sales can help you make an educated guess about this year’s expected sales

Whether you’re selling on Amazon or having your own store, the holiday season can be a busy time. So you should try to minimize back-office work. This will help you focus only on sales

You must make a marketing plan in advance for the next holiday season. If you cannot stand out from the crowd, chances are you will not be able to generate expected sales. Also, you should keep your email list ready to inform your customers/prospects about deals/discounts you are going to offer during the holiday season

Keeping tabs on consumer shopping trends can help you better prepare for holiday sales. So start following such trends.

About Amazon

Amazon is an American multinational company. Along with Google, Facebook, and Apple, it is considered one of the Big Four tech companies. Amazon focuses on e-commerce, digital streaming, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence. The company has millions of sellers globally. Click here for more information about the company.