Santa & Mrs. Claus Provide Festive Fun for People of All Ages

When the holiday season rolls around, it’s time for Santa and Mrs. Claus to make their annual appearance. For Al and Nancee Jelsema, this means running a seasonal festive fun business in the Phoenix area.

The couple transformed their love for spending time with their grandchildren into an events business where they provide a festive fun experience for people of all ages. Read all about the couple and their journey in this week’s Small Business Spotlight.

What the Business Does

Offers a very festive form of entertainment for holiday gatherings.

Nancee Jelsema, a.k.a. Mrs. Clause, told Small Business Trends that they provide, “Santa and Mrs. Claus to hire for events, adult or children Holiday parties.”

Business Niche

Providing a very authentic experience.

Jelsema says, “We have experience for years greeting all guests, adults and children. We have 10 grandchildren and one great, so [we’re] very loving to all.”

How the Business Got Started

Getting started with a big event.

Jelsema explains, “We live in Pueblo El Mirage resort and we were first hired four years ago as Santa and Mrs. Claus for an employee children’s party. Over 100 children sat on Santa and Mrs. Claus’s lap to tell what they wanted for Christmas, along with extensive photos taken.”

How They’d Spend an Extra $100,000

An authentic Santa Sleigh.

Jelsema says, “We now have a sleigh built around our golf cart.”

Favorite Thing About Running the Business

Making people smile.

Jelsema adds, “Experiencing all the festive fun, smiles and giggles from all the children and even adults. No one is too old for Santa.”

Favorite Team Lunch

A little bit of everything.

Jelsema says, “A full menu to keep Santa jolly and plump.”

Favorite Quote

“HO HO HO” -SANTA.

* * * * *

Images: Al and Nancee Jelsema