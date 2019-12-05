Fiverr just launched its online marketplace for influencers so they can scale and grow their channels as more brands use influencer marketing. With the addition of the Influencer Store, Fiverr now covers five industries with its stores. This includes Gaming, E-Commerce, Architecture, and Politics in addition to the new store.

Why influencers? Because according to Business Insider, the influencer marketing segment is set to grow to $15 billion by 2022. Whether it is micro, mid-tier, macro or mega influencers it is an industry on the upswing.

By providing the services influencers need to grow their brand, Fiverr is going to become a key piece of that $15 billion market. In this store, influencers are going to be able to access everything from blogging, SEO, video editing, social media management and more.

The latest addition is part of Fiverr’s continual growth as a marketplace for all things digital. In the last six months, the company has added Building Information Modeling (BIM), Brand Style Guides, Virtual Staging, Game Development, Podcast Marketing, Graphics for Streamers, Local Photography, Animated GIFs, and Book & eBook Writing.

And when you take a closer look at all these services, it is something influencer will probably end up using.

The Fiverr Influencer Store

So, what exactly is the Influencer Store? The vast majority of influencers are solopreneurs who manage everything they do. And in most cases, they don’t have all of the expertise they need to optimize their growth and reach.

The store is designed to help new influencers breakthrough. It will also provide more established ones with tools for maintaining engagement levels and reach as well as continuing their growth.

Within the Influencer Store umbrella, there are four sub-stores with experts for every channel. The sub-stores are Website and Blog, YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook.

If for example, you take a look at the YouTube sub-store you will see hundreds of service providers. This includes how to perfect your videos, nailing your thumbnail design, getting more attention with intros and outros, branding your YouTube with custom art design and much, much more. You will also find providers who will promote your channel, improve your ranking and engage with your audience.

If you are an influencer, just scrolling through the topics will give you ideas to improve your brand. And the same goes for the other sub-stores. With all of these tools in one place, you can find the resources you need from experts around the world.

However, you should be very careful when you start accepting payment in goods or money from companies. This is because the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) recently announced a new set of guidelines.

The New FTC Guidelines

According to the new guidelines from the FTC, as an influencer, you have an obligation to reveal the relationships you have with a brand.

If you don’t reveal this relationship, you will be in violation of the rules. And this can cost you a hefty fine or worse. You can avoid all of this headache by being upfront with your audience. If you let your followers know about your relationship with a brand, problem solved.

You can download Disclosure 101 for Social Media Influencers (PDF) from the FTC and it will show you what your responsibilities are.