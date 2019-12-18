FlexJobs Says These are the Hottest Flexible Jobs in 2020

Unemployment in the US is at historic lows at 3.5%. As a result, it’s much harder to find qualified talent. And this is forcing organizations to look beyond traditional hiring practices. According to FlexJobs, it’s fueling the growth in remote work, which it identifies as a big trend to watch in 2020 and beyond.

Businesses are increasingly recognizing the benefits of expanding their talent reach beyond their local geographies. And flexible working policies are making this possible. Simply put, flexible jobs are not the typical 9-to-5 job. For example, flexible work options include remote working, flexible or part-time schedule or freelance work.

The goal of the FlexJobs report is to find out the 12 hottest flexible jobs in 2020 by comparing recent data on the fastest-growing occupations from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

12 Hottest Flexible Jobs in 2020

These 12 occupations will be the hottest flexible jobs in 2020. FlexJobs projects these positions will grow by at least 23% till 2028.

Home Health Aides

Home health aides and personal care professionals top the list. For example, these are jobs that help provide people with disabilities, chronic illnesses, or cognitive impairment by assisting them in their daily living activities. These positions have a median salary of around $24,200 and their salaries will grow by a whopping 37%.

Information Security Analysts

With a current median salary of $98,350, these jobs typically monitor their company’s networks for security breaches and investigate a violation when one occurs. They also install and use software. For example, these include firewalls and data encryption programs, to protect sensitive information. Information Security Analysts’ salaries are expected to grow by 32%.

Physician Assistants

Coming third on the list are Physician Assistants. This position currently earns a median salary of $108,610. They help perform various tasks. For example, they obtain patient histories, order lab tests, perform medical procedures and examinations and other duties. Their salaries are expected to grow by 31%.

Statisticians

Ranked fourth in FlexJOb’s list they develop and apply statistical or mathematical theories to obtain and summarize useful information to help solve real-world problems. They collect and analyze data and use it in several industries, such as engineering, science, and business. With a current median salary of $87,780, their salaries are projected to increase by 31%.

Nurse Practitioners

Sometimes also referred to as Advanced Practice Registered Nurses they carry out additional responsibilities for administering patient care than registered nurses. Nurse Practitioners can prescribe medication, examine patients, diagnose illnesses, and provide treatment. The average salary for a Nurse Practitioner is $107,030 and is projected to grow by 28%.

Speech Language Pathologists

Speech-language pathologists (SLPs) work to prevent, assess, diagnose, and treat speech, language, social communication, cognitive-communication, and swallowing disorders in children and adults. Particularly individuals with autism spectrum disorder experience social communication problems. With a median salary of $77,510, The salary of Speech Language Pathologists is set to grow by 27%.

Genetic Counselors

These counselors provide risk assessment, education and support to individuals and families at risk for, or diagnosed with, a variety of inherited conditions. They also interpret genetic testing, provide supportive counseling, and serve as patient advocates. Expected to have their salaries bumped up by 27% Genetic counselors currently enjoy a median salary of $80,370.

Mathematicians

Mathematicians analyze data and apply mathematical techniques to help solve problems in business, engineering, healthcare, or other fields. The average salary for mathematicians is around $101,900 and it is set to increase by 26% in 2028.

Operations Research Analysts

These are high-level problem-solving professionals who use a variety of techniques to help businesses operate more efficiently and cost-effectively. For example, operations research analysts use optimization, data mining, statistical analysis and mathematical modeling. Flex Jobs projects their salaries to increase by 26%, but they currently earn on average $83,390.

Software Developers, Applications

These professionals typically analyze users’ needs and then design, test, and develop software and applications to meet those needs. As a result, they are instrumental in recommending software and applications upgrades for customers’ existing programs and systems. They earn around $103,620 and could see their salaries increase by 26%.

Health Specialties Teachers, Post-secondary

Post-secondary teachers instruct students in a wide variety of academic and technical subjects beyond the high school level. They may also conduct research and publish scholarly papers and books. With a current salary of $97,370, they could see their salaries grow by 23%.

Medical Assistants

Medical assistants perform a wide range of duties. For example, they may help to complete administrative and clinical tasks. As a result, their tasks will depend on the specialty of the organization they work for. This could be anything from a general family practice to research, hospitals, and other health care facilities. The current salary stands at $33,610 and with a growth of 23%.

Why Having Flexible Job Options is Key for Small Businesses

By providing flexible job options small businesses can court highly qualified professionals to their company. As a result, offering flexible work schedules can help businesses extend their hours of operation which is especially important for businesses heavily invested in customer services.

In addition, flexible job options can increase employee morale, engagement, and commitment to the organization. As a remedy to the work/life balance conundrum, flexible job options allows staff to work some hours around home and family obligations. As a result, businesses can help reduce employee turnover, absenteeism, and tardiness.