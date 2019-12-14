Learn To Build a Brilliant eCommerce Business at this Los Angeles Event

If you are on your eCommerce journey, whether you are just starting, buying or a seasoned pro, you will learn a lot at eCommerce Day Los Angeles.

This is because some of the leading players in the industry will be represented at this all-day event. You will learn the ins and outs of eCommerce from the head of Google’s eCommerce, the manager of Shopify’s education program and more than 30 experts from Brex, Privy, Postscript, Sand Cloud and other companies.

Additionally, you will also hear from real-world examples of entrepreneurs who have gone through their own eCommerce journey.

The various tracks at the event will teach you what you need based on where you are in your particular journey. Each track is going to go into detail about sales, marketing, operations and finance with industry experts.

Topics will include Selling with Shopify, Marketing Your eCommerce Business, How We Did It. And presenters at he event willl include the founders of HeadhunterSurf.com.

This eCommerce day will be held on February 4, 2020 in Marina del Rey, California.

