30 New Year Greetings for Business Owners

Your business had an amazing year in 2019? But you probably didn’t get there completely on your own. As a result, you may want to thank those who helped you on your journey. And New Year might be a perfect opportunity to recognize your clients, customers, employees, and partners and wish them the best as we head into 2020.

Wishing clients and employees a happy new year helps build solid relationships. For example, you might want to try these 30 new year greetings for business to inspire yours.

New Year Greetings for Business

15 Greetings for Clients and Customers

Clients or customers are the people who keep you in business. They pay for your products and services. As a result, help pay your employees, your office rent and your electric bill. In short, without them you have no business. Tell them how much you’re looking forward to continuing your business relationship into 2020. For example, these happy New Year greetings for business clients and customers are perfect for sharing this time of year.

1. Thank you so much for supporting our small business in 2019. We’re looking forward to serving you again in 2020!

2. Thanks for an amazing 2019! Wishing you all the best as we head into a new year.

3. We have some exciting plans in the works for 2020. Happy new year to you and yours!

4. Happy New Year! Wishing all the best to you and your family as we head into 2020.

5. We hope you had an amazing 2019! We sure did, thanks to all of your support over the past year. Here’s to an equally great 2020!

6. This past year has been one for the books! We just want to say how thankful we are for your support this year, and we’re wishing you all the best as we enter a brand new year.

Recognize the Goals Your Clients May Have for the New Year

Serving clients isn’t a once and done proposition. For example, your top clients may have dreams and goals for the new year. As a result, this might be a good time to reassure them you’ll be there to help.

7. We’re wishing you all the best for your goals, plans, and resolutions as we enter 2020!

8. Happy 2020! What are your big, exciting plans for the new year?

9. Happy New Year! We’d love to hear what you’re most excited about as we enter 2020.

10. We can’t thank you enough for all of your support this year. From our entire team, we want to miss you a happy, healthy, and prosperous new year!

11. We want to say a heartfelt thank you to all of our amazing customers – you’ve made 2019 our best year yet!

12. Happy New Year! We just know that 2020 is going to be our best year yet!

13. May you and your family have a safe and happy new year!

14. Wishing your company all the best as we enter 2020. We look forward to working together throughout the upcoming year.

15. To our fantastic clients, we want to wish you all the best as we enter 2020. Cheers to the new year!

15 Greetings for Employees

Business new year greetings aren’t just for those outside of your organization. As result, it’s also important to share well wishes and thanks with employees, partners and anyone who supports your small business from the inside. For example, consider these happy New Year business greetings to share with your team this year.

1. We want to send a heartfelt thanks to you for all of your hard work throughout 2019. Your hard work has helped to make this year our best yet!

2. Thanks for working so hard throughout this past year to support our small business. We wouldn’t be where we are today without your contributions.

3. Happy New Year! From our entire management team, we’re wishing you and your family a fantastic new year.

4. We want to share a sincere thank you for being a part of our excellent team. Wishing you all the best as we head into 2020!

5. Thank you for being such a huge part of our small business family in 2019! Cheers to 2020!

6. We wouldn’t have had such an amazing 2019 without all of your hard work. Here’s to an even better 2020!

Be Sure to Thank Your Team for their Efforts

Your business would function as efficiently as it does without your team putting in that special extra effort day in and day out. As a result, you have a team that doesn’t just go through the motions. They solve problems. For example, how do you cut costs — or raise productivity. Now’s the time to thank them.

7. We’re so excited to head into the new year with you as a part of our team. Thanks for all of your hard work this year and happy 2020!

8. Happy New Year to all of our amazing team members! Your hard work has not gone unnoticed this year and we’re so excited to see what 2020 has in store.

9. We have some exciting things planned for 2020 that we know you’re going to love! We’re thrilled to have you along for the ride this year.

10. Our business is so lucky to have such amazing employees. Thank you for being part of our team this year.

11. We cannot imagine where our business would be without our exceptional team. Thanks for all you’ve done to help [company name] thrive this year.

12. We cannot possibly express how important your work has been to our business this year. On behalf of our entire management team: Thank you!

13. Your hard work, creativity, and commitment to excellence has been invaluable to us this year. Thank you for making 2019 so amazing. We know 2020 is going to be even better!

14. Wishing you and your family all the best as we head into 2020.

15. We hope that you and your family enjoy celebrating the new year today! As we head into 2020, we just want to say how appreciative we are for all of your hard work this past year.

Conclusion

No one builds a business alone. Clients and customers pay for your products and services. As a result, they make your business possible in the first place.

For example, there would be no social media marketing agencies without businesses in need of promoting their brands via Facebook and Twitter. Meanwhile, employees are the people who keep your business running day in and day out. As a result, you’ll want to encourage them to keep striving for excellence. For example, make sure they stay productive and have a positive attitude.