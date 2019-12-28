New York Event Focuses on Security and Data in the Financial Sector

Financial data integrity is one of the biggest challenges for businesses of all sizes and across all segments. And of course, it also includes the customers they serve.

The Chief Data And Analytics Officers, Financial Services event is going to address both the security and data management in the financial sector.

The goal of this two-day event is to meet the increasing customer expectation of digital financial transactions while making sense of all the data that is being generated.

Some of the leading companies in the financial sectors as well as technology will be present. This includes 40 speakers and 100 attendees with more than 68% coming from the C-Level.

The speakers include representatives from Goldman Sachs, Nationwide, ING, Equifax, City, Morgan Stanley, HSBC and many others.

Presentation in Fraud & Risk Analytics Track, Digital Transformation, Data & Risk Management, AI & Machine Learning and more will be carried out.

The event is going to be held from February 4-5, 2020 and you can register by clicking the red button below.

Register Now

Featured Events, Contests and Awards

More Events

More Contests

This weekly listing of small business events, contests and awards is provided as a community service by Small Business Trends.

You can see a full list of events, contest and award listings or post your own events by visiting the Small Business Events Calendar.