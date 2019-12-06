Our Top Stories: Preparing for the Tax Season and Upping Your Management Game for 2020

For businesses across the globe the end of the year means making plans for the future. In this week’s roundup, there are several articles that look to help your small business in 2020.

One of them is about the 2020 tax calendar. Granted taxes are a pain point, but with this calendar, you will know all the dates so you won’t miss any deadlines. And if you don’t miss the dates it means you won’t get penalized and waste time dealing with the taxman.

Another looks at Five Ways to Up Your SMB Management Game in 2020. And when the new year rolls around, you can use the tips in this article with new ways to streamline your business management processes.

Another looks at communication technology, a key toolset in today’s digital business ecosystem. The Top SIP Trunk Providers of 2020 is written by Small Business Trends Founder and CEO Anita Campbell to further emphasize the importance of this technology.

If you don’t know what SIP trunking is or how it can make your business better, this is a great read. But these are just some of the topics covered in this week’s roundup. Take a look at the rest of them below, and many others on the site.

Taxes

Check Out This Simple 2020 Tax Calendar for Your Business

Keep your eye on this 2020 tax calendar. Otherwise you may miss any deadlines that could trigger penalties. Or cause the loss of time-saving opportunities.

Employment

3 Important Steps to Address Employee Needs in your Business

In the past few weeks, every startup founder I have spoken to has told me that they are making the Head of People one of their first hires. I am so happy that they are doing this. Every employee is an individual. And not all of them work the same way or react to projects the same way.

Finance

5 Steps to Create a Brilliant Business Budget

Creating a business budget for your organization is vital to its success, regardless of size. It’s a well-known reality that before you make money, you need to understand how to spend it. A business budget involves more than spending, though. It includes tracking expenses, revenue and how much cash a business has on hand.

Management

Should You Consider a 4 Day Work Week?

Microsoft tested a four day work week early in November and found it boosted productivity. As a result, the four day work week is becoming a frequent topic of discussion among small business owners. However, these alternative work schedules have pros and cons. Here’s a few things that any small business should consider.

How to Create a Gift Budget for Your Business

Sending holiday gifts to your clients, employees, partners, and service providers can help you show your appreciation for their hard work and support throughout the year. However, gift giving can also get expensive. That’s why you need to set a business gift budget before going on a shopping spree. Are there a lot of people on your gift giving list this year? That can add up quickly.

Last Minute Business Gift Ideas for the Holiday

If you’re running out of time to purchase holiday gifts for your clients, team members, and business partners, there are still gift options out there that you can get in time. Whether you’re looking to buy online from shops that offer shipping within a few days or stop by a local store, there are tons of good last minute gifts that should work for everyone on your list.

5 Ways to Up Your SMB Management Game in 2020

Running a business is a lot like running up the down escalator. If you pause for a moment, you won’t be standing still. You’ll be going backwards, and fast. You need to be constantly on the lookout for new ways to streamline your business management processes. And you must improve your business growth. This is because if you aren’t growing, you’re going down.

Marketing Tips

What Not to Do When Sending Business Holiday Cards

Holiday greeting cards for business clients, partners, and anyone else who has supported your company throughout the year can help you show your appreciation and make your company stand out in people’s minds. However, a lot of businesses tend to make mistakes that can negate the positive effects of their holiday greeting messages.

Avoid Distractions and Improve Your Marketing with These 10 Tips

You promote and market a business online in so many different ways. It’s easy to get distracted with tactics that aren’t completely in line with your business. You’re struggling with these distractions. Or you want to avoid this problem before it starts. Learn from these insights shared by members of the online small business community.

Motivational Books

The Innovator’s Book Shares Inspirational Thoughts for You and Your Team

Are you working on something BIG? Or, maybe you feel like you should be bigger and bolder than you are today. If you’re feeling somewhat cynical or out of sorts and out of ideas, maybe you ought to pick up a copy of The Innovator’s Book: Rules for Rebels, Mavericks and Innovators by Dr. Max McKeown. The Innovator’s Book is what I’d call an inspirational gift book.

Small Biz Spotlight

In the Spotlight: Pure Green Founder Tells Colorful Startup Story

You can find green juice, smoothies and other healthy products just about anywhere these days. But not all of those brands are favorites of big names like Selena Gomez and the New York Jets. That’s where Pure Green sets itself apart. The franchise business focuses on creating a memorable experience for its customers.

Startup

How to Start a Gift Wrapping Service

During the holidays, many people dread the idea of wrapping piles of gifts for each person on their list. So a gift wrapping service that covers this process for them could really attract a ton of customers this time of year. This opportunity could be especially beneficial for creative entrepreneurs and those who are looking to start a business with little to no money.

How to Start Your Writing Business with These 15 Sites

Are you a unicorn writer looking to share your writing talents with the world but you’re not sure where to start? Maybe you’re looking for a way to make a little money on the side of your main gig. If you’re a writer of any skill level, you’re in luck — there are numerous online websites and resources for you to share your writing — and get paid for it.

Technology Trends

Top SIP Trunk Providers of 2020

We’ve put together a list of the best SIP trunk providers in 2020 to help your business grow and provide great customer service. With companies turning to VoIP service over traditional telephone service, SIP trunking is becoming more and more important. If you have no idea what it is or why you should worry about it, find out below.

How to Handle Cybersecurity like the Pros

Almost weekly you see an announcement about yet another major corporation that has experienced a data breach. Do you find it scary? It seems so to businesses and their customers alike. And it gives people pause about doing business with the impacted company in particular. But it also makes them reluctant to work with other businesses affected by cybercrime attacks.

41% of Businesses Don’t Train HR Staff on Employee Data Security

Protecting customer data has become a priority for companies of all sizes; but what about the data of their employees? A recent survey and report from GetApp reveal 41% of companies don’t train their human resources (HR) staff on data security. Even more alarming, 55% of HR professionals don’t see employee data security as a serious issue.