POLL: How Did Your Business Perform in 2019?

The economy is strong and the unemployment rate is at a record low. Are all the economic indicators having a positive impact on your business?

In this week’s poll, the question goes to the heart of what small business owners went through in 2019.

With that in mind, How Did Your Business Perform in 2019? Did you have your best year ever or was it the opposite, the worst year ever?

No two business years are alike and, in some cases, they can be as different as day and night. So as 2019 comes to a close, will it be the same as 2018 in the end or are you just ready for it to be over.

Take this week’s poll and let our readers know how the year has gone so far. And if you want to let us know what you are expecting in 2020, let us know that too.

How Did Your Business Perform in 2019? Best. Year. Ever.

Things are looking up

About the same as 2018

Ready for it to be over

Worst. Year. Ever. View Results / See All Polls