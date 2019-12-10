15 Power Banks for Your Business Gadgets

Our smartphones have so many different functions they’ve become everything we might need all stuffed in a palm-sized device. Despite their many uses, their battery life is one area that continues to pose challenges. Having your battery abruptly die on you could make for a bad day.

Even if you don’t travel much for business, you probably use at least one device often. That’s why a power bank absolutely essential these days. To ensure that your devices don’t run out of charge, power banks/portable chargers have become a must-have these days.

What to Look for in a Power Bank?

Power banks come in all shapes and sizes. Despite the cool shapes and colors what should really matter the most is your power bank’s milliamps per hour or mAh for short. Simply put, the mAh is the unit that indicates how long (per hour) the power bank can deliver a certain amount of current (mA).

For instance, a standard adapter with a smartphone can have an output of 2000 mA. So, when you charge your smartphone for an hour, your smartphone contains 2000 mAh. So with a power bank of say 20,000 mAh, you can then charge your smartphone 10 times. The same goes for your tablet and other devices as well.

How quickly can a phone charge? You have probably come across terms such as fast charge, quick charge, or something similar as a feature. What does this actually mean? Quick charge technology is a feature that allows you to safely charge a device up to 4 times faster than some standard chargers.

The ‘fast’ in ‘fast charging’ refers to the fact that it’s charging your phone using 2 amps instead of ½ amps, the rate most chargers use. There is however some debate on whether or not charging in this fashion causes premature wear on the batteries. The faster the input, the faster your battery pack recharges, the faster you’re ready to hit the road.

Portability

Besides capacity, there are other factors that you should weigh in as well. These include size (portability), the number of ports it has, voltage, and price.

A power bank is meant to be a device that is easily portable so when you’re on the go, you can plug your device in, put the device in your bag or pocket and go. If your power bank is larger than your phone, you may want to consider a new one.

This is clear cut, the more ports a power bank has, the more devices it can charge at the same time. Typically, though, the number of ports that a bank has will increase the physical size of the device. If you’re looking for one you can put in your pocket, it may only come with one of two ports.

Below are some power banks to consider for your camera, tablet, smartphone and other devices.

Power Banks for Your Business

Anker Powercore II 10000

This Anker power charger comes with an upgraded Poweriq 2.0 (up to 18 W Output). While it doesn’t have the largest battery capacity that some of the other power banks. Anker is a reliable brand and it is great for charging your phone and other mobile devices.

It has features that include fast charging for iPhone, Samsung Galaxy and comes with a Micro-USB Cable. It retails for $33.99.

Anker PowerCore 20100 Power Bank

The Anker PowerCore weighs as little as a can of soup (12.5 oz) and has two ports. Yet it charges the iPhone and the Galaxy phones five times or more and the iPad mini 4 twice. It takes 10 hours to fully charge the 20,100 mAh capacity and retails at around $ 47.94.

AUKEY Power Bank 20,000mAh

The AUKEY power bank has a battery capacity of 20,000 mAh. And tt comes with an option to charge two devices at once as well.

Retailing at 33.99 it can fully charge your 12.9-inch iPad Pro 1.4 times, iPhone XS 6 times, or Samsung Galaxy Note 9 4 times.

iMuto Portable Charger

The iMuto is a high capacity charger with a 20,000 mAH. It has a micro USB 5v/2.1A input and 3 USB 5V/3.4A ports that can charge some MacBooks, iPad Air as well as iPhones, Samsung Galaxy and other devices.

The iMuto comes with a smart digital screen that shows the remaining power in digital format, and it’s hidden until activated. The iMuto 30,000 mAh retails for $ 45.99.

Jackery Bolt 6,000

The Jackery Bolt has both Lightning and Micro USB cables built-in, so you won’t have to juggle cords. It retails at $ 39.99 and has a decent 6,000 mAh of battery. This is good enough to charge between one to two full smartphone recharges depending on your device.

MAXOAK 50,000 mAh Power Bank

The MAXOAK is a long-lasting DC Power Bank for laptops and smartphones. With a capacity of a whopping 50,000 mAh, it is compatible with a wide variety of laptops. Once fully charged, it can charge laptops around 2.5 times and smartphone 11-18 times.

At 2.7 pounds this is a heavy device, but considering how much power it has, it is not surprising.

The MAXOAK 50,000 mAh has six ports and it and retails for $ 129.

Mophie Powerstation XXL

Mophie Powerstation XXL is a 20,000mAh battery two USB-A, and a lone USB-C port with a total of 74Wh of power.

You can charge three devices are the same time, including two devices at fast speeds using the two high-output 2.1A USB-A ports. And a third one using the 1A USB-A port. This unit is available for $69.95.

Omni 20 USB-C Portable Power Bank

While there are many great options at a cheaper price, the Omni 20 Portable Power Bank is a bit pricey at $199. For this price, you get four ports and you can charge your smartphone and laptop from the 20,000 mAh battery.

The Omni has a high powered 60W USB-C port, a 100W AC outlet, and fast wireless charging,

Poweradd Pilot 4GS

The Poweradd Pilot 4GS a 12000mAh power bank with two USB ports, featuring 5V/3A maximum, and a 5V/2A input. You can use the micro USB port is to charge Pilot 4GS beforehand or to charge micro-USB-enabled devices.

With more than 500 charge cycles during its span of life, it will be around for a while and best of all, it is only $25.99.

Qi-infinity Upgraded 35,000 mAh Powerbank

This Qi-infinity power bank has four ports and packs 35,000 mAh. It is specially designed with 12V and 15V DC output for the Microsoft Surface Pro 3, Pro 4 and Surface-book as well as other devices.

The Qi-infinity has a quick charge port which allows it to fast charge compatible devices and it retails for $ 130.

RAVPower Luster Portable Charger

Designed to be a budget-friendly option, the RAVPower is packed with 6,700 mAh. This is enough to charge your smartphone after a long day. This one port charger is compatible with smartphones such as the iPhone, Samsung, iPad and others.

If you are looking for a budget-friendly power bank, the RAVPower retails for only $18.99.

RAVPower Universal Power Bank Travel Charger

If you want more power, this version of the RAVPower packs a 20,100 mAh capacity for $79.99. With this much power, you can charge your laptop and smartphone using its USB-C and normal USB outputs as well as an AC output.

Using the fast charger, the battery recharges in just 3. 5 hours while 5 LED lights indicate the remaining battery life.

Taurus X6 Pro SMART POWER BANK

The Taurus packs a hefty 30,000 mAh capacity, and it comes with a digital display showing exact remaining power while automatically identifying devices.

It also includes an exclusive intelligent charging technology specifically for iPhones. This provides a charging speed of up to 200% compared to the original charger. The Taurus comes in at $ 59.99

Veho Pebble P1 Pro

Retailing at $ 80.57, the Veho Pebble P1 Pro is worth the investment. It comes with two USB ports and a 10,400 mAh battery with fast charging technology.

It is able to recharge most phones at least two and a half times from a single charge. Additionally, this power bank can be charged up by either micro USB or USB-C.

Xiaomi 10,000mAh Mi Power Bank Pro

The Xiaomi uses Panasonic and LG’s latest 735Wh/L Polymer Cell technology to keep the 10,000 mAh power bank extremely small and dense.

This small power bank has enough juice to charge a 3000 mAh battery fully 2.1 times. Retailing at $29.99 it includes a USB-A to micro USB cable, with a micro USB to USB-C adapter attached to the cable.

Smartphones, tablets and laptops have become essential tools for the way we work and live in today’s digital ecosystem.

Power banks are insurance to keep them powered up when you are out of the office, traveling or just out and about.