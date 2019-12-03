Over half of consumers (54%) say they would like to receive promotions via text messages. Despite the consumer demand for text messages from business, only 11% of businesses send such information by text.

These findings emerged from a report compiled by SMS marketing software specialists, EZ Texting. The report titled ‘Text Communication: The Next Generation of Business Communication 2019 Report.’

The report highlights the high levels of demand for text messages as a form of communication with brands. It shows the importance of texting as a valuable method of communication for small businesses.

Small businesses failing to use text messaging to promote products, promotions, communicate with customers and more, could be seriously missing out generating leads, making sales and ultimately growing their business.

Text Message Marketing Statistics

Stats show 69% of consumers across all age groups and 75% under the age of 44, want to be able to contact a business via text. And 54% of those who participated in the study admitted they become frustrated when they are unable to connect with a business via text. This forces them to rely on the likes of emails and phone calls.

The survey also revealed that while 64% of small to medium sized businesses are set up to be able to receive texts, only 13% of SMBs use text messages to communicate with customers.

Furthermore, 86% of small business owners who use text messages to communicate with customers say it provides a higher rate of engagement. This compared to email marketing. Businesses who use texts are more likely to receive a response from recipients compared to other mediums, the survey found.

In response to the findings of the research, EZ Texting reiterates how texting is an invaluable form of communication for small businesses and why no business can afford to miss out on the opportunities text messaging customers provide.

What Research Confirms

“Our research confirms that text messaging is not only the primary way that consumers communicate with one another, but it is also increasingly the way consumers would prefer to interact with businesses. They are also much more likely to engage with organizations that allow for two-way, conversational texting. Yet, despite the opportunity to build direct, personalized connections with their customers, many businesses are unaware of the channel’s importance and have yet to adopt texting as a communication medium,” writes EZ Texting.

The survey indicates 84% of consumers say they have received a text message from a business. As a result, small businesses not actively involved in text messaging as a form of marketing and communicating with customers, could seriously miss out. They could loose customers to competitors who are engaged with text messaging.

Consumers want to receive texts from businesses. And they prove 134% more likely to respond to a text than an email.

With the astounding demand from consumers to receive text messages from businesses, if your business isn’t using this long-established method of communicate to contact and connect with customers and prospects, now’s the time to do so.