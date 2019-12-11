Shutterstock Reveals the Top Colors for your Brand in 2020

Businesses go to great lengths to find the right color that best represents their brand. This is because it is a great way to communicate your message; and a very simple way too. With that in mind, Shutterstock just announced the color trends the company is expecting to dominate in 2020.

The 2020 Color Trends Report is an analysis of billions of pixel data from images Shutterstock customers have downloaded between 2018 and 2019. From this analysis, the company says it has come up with the colors which have grown the most in popularity.

According to the company, some 1.8 million customers which include designers, marketers, creatives, and bloggers are part of the group. More often than not, these professionals work months in advance on campaigns and projects. So, the images and videos they download help forecast the trends for the coming year.

If you are a small business in the creative field, or any other business, using these colors may lead to more clicks, visits and engagement from your customers.

As Lou Weiss, Chief Marketing Officer at Shutterstock, says in the press release for the report, standing out is a challenge in a crowded media and advertising for brands. Weis also says it is an art form. Adding, “Color is naturally a powerful tool in helping brands garner attention with their audiences in an effective and meaningful way.”

The Most Popular Colors

Here are the most popular colors, according to Shutterstock, and the descriptions for each.

Lush Lava- #FF4500 is a bold and fiery orange-red that quickly catches the eye — the noticeably warm color will help companies draw attention to their brand.

Aqua Menthe- #7FFFD4 is a vivid, cyan-tinged mint shade that is perfect for conveying a playful, modern, and outgoing brand personality.

Phantom Blue- #191970 is a rich navy with significant depth, mimicking a dramatic night sky—ideal for more professional, mature brand look and feel.

Weiss further explains there is a “Shift from the turbo-charged neons of 2019 to more elevated, bold, and saturated colors that command attention in a sophisticated way.”

The report also looks at the trending colors in 24 countries, and surprisingly they are similar. At the same time, there are some that are noticeably different.

Using These Colors

Choosing the right color for your product is not easy. For small businesses that can’t afford to hire a professional, this is one way they can explore these colors.

Everyone from handmade craftspeople to website developers, advertisers, and others working with colors can benefit from this report. Identifying these colors now can have great payoffs later in the year. After all, these are colors you will be seeing more of.

Whether they are conscious of it or not, these colors were chosen by tens of thousands of professionals. So, if in 2020 you see a product with a Lush Lava, Aqua Menthe, or Phantom Blue, you will know how they all came about.