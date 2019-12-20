Top Stories: Microsoft Offers Windows 10 Update, Will End Support for Windows 7

If there is one thing small businesses are keenly aware of, it is the dynamic and complex nature of running their enterprises. And this week’s roundup illustrates this point with articles about issues small business owners are dealing with.

In addition to employment, management, marketing, taxes, startup and other topics, the issue of technology in small business news is front and center.

Implementing technology is a must in today’s digital world. And as the preeminent OS for small businesses, Microsoft made major headlines this week. The recent updates to Windows 10 are a must-read for small business owners. In this update, Microsoft is targeting small business security needs and productivity enhancements. So, if you haven’t yet updated your system, do so right away.

On a similar topic, Microsoft also announced it is going to end support for Windows 7 on January 14, 2020.

The roundup also includes an article on Artificial Intelligence in retail and information on the most cyber insecure city in the U.S.

If it affects your small business, Small Business Trends is there to provide the latest information. Take a look at this week’s round for these and other topics, and the rest of the site for more content.

Small Business News

Windows 10 Pro Update Targets Small Business Security Needs, Productivity Enhancements

Small business owners often worry about data security and productivity. If you also do the same, then the latest Windows 10 Pro update can calm your nerves. According to the latest Windows 10 Pro update, “Hard encryption is now easy with a key-rolling feature that securely rotates recovery passwords on Mobile Device Management (MDM)-managed devices.

Mark Your Calendar: Windows 7 Support Ends January 14, 2020

You will no longer be able to get support for your Windows 7 system post from the mid-January 2020. Windows 7 Support According to Microsoft’s official website, Windows 7 support will end on January 14, 2020. When Microsoft launched Windows 7 on October 22, 2019, the company made a commitment to offering support for ten years. Now, this 10-year support period has ended.

Just 10% of Retail Businesses Use AI

The ScaleFactor State of SMB Finance report says only 10% of retail businesses are using Artificial Intelligence (AI). The report reveals Small and Medium Business (SMB) retailers are the most reluctant to implement AI or machine learning (ML) solutions into their workflow. Retail Business AI Statistics Furthermore, 40% say they are not interested in this technology.

This is America’s Most Cyber Insecure City

The saying in real estate “Location, Location, Location!” applies to a whole number of factors. And in today’s digital ecosystem it also includes internet speeds. But a new report from Cornet specifically looks at cybersecurity in cities across the U.S.

Small Business Confidence Index Hits Highest Level in Survey’s History

More than one index is reporting small businesses in the U.S. are feeling more confident than ever. The latest MetLife & U.S. Chamber of Commerce Small Business Index echoes that sentiment. And in this case, the index reached an all-time high with 71.3 for the fourth quarter of 2019.

U.S. Brick and Mortar Stores More Likely to Reply to Online Reviews

Bricks and mortar stores in the United States prove more likely to respond to online customer reviews. So U.S. businesses respond better than those in any other market, including their closest competitors in the UK. These findings appear in a report compiled by the location marketing company, Uberall.

Cyber Monday the Biggest Day Ever for Third-Party Amazon Sellers

If you sell your products on Amazon, then there is good news for you. This Cyber Monday was the biggest day ever for the third-party Amazon sellers. According to the latest press release from Amazon, the Cyber Monday 2019 Amazon results lead to the biggest shopping day in the company’s history so far.

Employment

Small Businesses Falling Behind in Employee Satisfaction

A report from Mindspace reveals 93% of US employees are their happiest. However, it is not the case for small businesses. Employee Happiness Statistics According to employee happiness statistics in the 2019 Mindspace Work Culture Report, happiness seems to increase with company size in the U.S. Only 36% of small business employees are very happy against 46% of medium businesses.

Management

Quiz: Do These 10 Labor Laws Apply to Your Small Business?

Running your business and making a profit are challenging enough. But you also must be aware of labor laws that apply to your small business. In this quiz we test your knowledge about laws that could affect small businesses like yours. In the United States Several well-established labor laws go back decades. Originally most were designed to protect workers.

Marketing Tips

How to Set up An Effective Cross-Team Marketing Collaboration Routine

I’ve always believed that building a powerful team accounts for 90% of any business success. One of the best ways to achieve that happens through collaboration. As a result, collaboration keeps your team motivated and turns your employees and co-workers into brand advocates. I believe in Helen Keller’s mantra: Alone we can do so little, together we can do so much…

Startup

Working with Independent Contractors? Learn Who Gets a 1099-MISC Form

The 1099 miscellaneous is one of the most common tax forms. So who gets one? Typically, this form is issued to independent contractors, janitorial services, third-party accounts and other workers paid for services who are not on the payroll. But like many IRS regulations, it’s not quite so simple.

Taxes

Don’t Forget to Do These Things Before January 31

It happens every year, but somehow small business owners are always surprised; it’s that thing called tax season. No one likes it but everyone must do it.

Technology Trends

Certified pre-owned cars are familiar. This industry started with luxury vehicles like Mercedes and Lexus in the 1990s. Under the Certified Pre-owned program, manufacturers established a standard for quality. And they stood behind the certifications. As a result, consumers got more affordable vehicles to choose from.