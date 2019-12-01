DecisionLink Unveils ValueCloud for Sales

DecisionLink has launched its new app, ValueCloud, that integrates with Salesforce. As a result, it gives self-service user experience that guides value propositions.

ValueCloud Customer Value Management Platform

ValueCloud is a Customer Value Management (CVM) platform with features that include a set of applications and sales tools. These help businesses to create, store and leverage customer value assets. As a result, it gives teams the ultimate differentiator- value-based conversations.

ValueCloud allows sales reps to take a value hypothesis into every meeting as easily as pulling a customer case study off a website. It comes with financial insights into the interface allowing for a guided tour of key financial tenets. These include addressing issues like ROI, payback period, Net present value (NPV) and cost of delay.

Differentiate on Value, not on Price

Value hypothesis tests if a product is valuable to prospective customers. A value hypothesis determines if a customer should adopt your product. If done correctly, a value proposition can give your business a huge advantage over your competitors. Conversely, an ineffective value proposition can make your ideal customers turn to your competitors simply because they don’t understand that you offer what they need right away.

Identifying your unique value proposition effectively distinguishes you from your competitors. And it is key to establishing your success in both marketing and sales.

The company says the application will help salespeople with value-selling capabilities at scale. It also provides insights in sales to elevate conversations from price to value. Covering early-stage conversations with clients, and/or the development of business cases, further down the funnel to close opportunities

This would mean small businesses can now look towards creating value for their customers. ValueCloud will now make it easy to glean valuable insights into customer value. Thus helping to implement effective CVM processes as a strategic practice for gaining and retaining more customers.

By enhancing the value of CRM systems ValueCloud provides the missing link to elevating conversations and shifting relationships from tactical to strategic. Thus providing valuable insights from initial sales call all the way through to contract renewals.

Easy Five-Step Process

Crafting effective value propositions may sound straightforward but the process can be challenging because it needs to be distinct, concise and interesting. value propositions need to be customer-centric, which means focusing on what users need as opposed to what you offer.

ValueCloud helps your sales force to work on their value hypothesis much faster. For example, using traditional means it could take anywhere from a few hours to several days to produce for an account. ValueCloud brings automation to what Salesforce does in regards to the value hypothesis process.

“ValueCloud for Sales is a breakthrough technology, with it, DocuSign sales professionals can create a compelling and personalized value hypothesis for any account in minutes,” says Ran Haimoff, Director of Strategic Sales Programs.

The ValueCloud features include a five-step valuation process. Step one requires defining the scenario. This includes picking the particular account, the model to use, and the specific situation involved in the opportunity. This could be the type of industry, competitor, use case or even geographic location.

After defining your scenario, ValueCloud will allow you to review the benefits. The benefits are grouped by categories in terms of employee efficiency, revenue optimization, security and others. Consequently, you can use a specific or a combination of the processes which you think applies to your case.

Once you finish with your benefits, you will then provide high-level numbers that are important to the business case. These will include estimate costs for a baseline leading to the estimate business case with the goal of helping you generate statistics on the business case, including ROI, payback period and more. As a result, it will finally lead you to review your results which in turn will help you generate a high-level overview for the prospect.