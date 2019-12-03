21 Virtual Assistant Companies for Finding Small Business Help

Virtual Assistants (VA) are independent workers who assist businesses with administrative, business development, social media, marketing or other tasks. As a result, the benefit of a VA is that through taking on recurring tasks, they free up time for businesses to focus on strategic goals.

With the advent of the internet, businesses can now subcontract some of their business processes to literally anyone across the world. VAs work online from a remote location and handle specific tasks for a company. The service sector has benefited the most with virtual assistants helping ease the burden on small businesses. Small businesses can now get the services they need without providing working space, training, equipment and related costs.

In addition, VAs help businesses become more productive by taking one nonessential tasks for businesses. Tasks, like checking e-mails, answering calls or managing websites, can be delegated to competent virtual assistants. Businesses can prepare a detailed list of tasks to outsource to a virtual assistant — things they need to get done and help you grow your business. Administrative tasks can be easily delegated to a virtual assistant because they are process-driven and repetitive.

Virtual Assistant Tasks

VAs cover a wide range of tasks. For example, database management, accounting, marketing, data entry — literally anything. Most VAs are experienced professionals and come vetted by their respective agencies. Some have skills in your specific industry outweighing the need to hire a novice. A VA with strong industry experience will be able to understand what your clients’ needs are. An added bonus is that the particular VA comes at a fraction of the price for a full-time employee.

Business growth requires capital. By hiring virtual assistants, you can substantially reduce your capital needs. Rather than going through the motions of hiring and cutting staff. VAs would help you manage your work volume without breaking your budget. If business picks up and you need more help, simply hire another VA to see you through the transition.

To help you get the right VA for your particular business needs, several virtual assistant websites have cropped up offering virtual assistant services. Their offering range from general services to industry-specific services. Below is our list of companies offering virtual assistant services.

Virtual Assistant Companies to Work for or Hire From

Work Better Now

Work Better Now has a $1,600 pricing structure that gives you an assistant for 40 hours per week. As a result, this assistant is dedicated solely to your company. And best of all, there are no contracts or cancellation fees.

You get to choose the assistant and you can introduce her/him to your team. The company vets all of its assistants. For example, they are proficient in Microsoft Office, CRMs such as Basecamp, Infusionsoft, and Zendesk. If you need other expertise, select assistants use accounting software, design software, and programming environments.

FlexJobs

FlexJobs is an online job board that lists work-from-home opportunities on a flexible basis, including remote, freelance and part-time roles. The company claims that all job postings are carefully screened and checked for scams before they are approved. To use FlexJobs’ services you will need to pay a $14.95 monthly fee to apply for job listings.

Prialto

Prialto provides virtual administrative assistants to executives, entrepreneurs, and businesses. It offers at least 55 hours/ month of front-line support through a dedicated Productivity Assistant (PA).

MyOutDesk

MyOutDesk is a virtual staffing provider in the real estate industry, It serves over 6,000+ clients including corporate giants such as Keller Williams, Coldwell Banker and Re/Max. The company provides pre-screened virtual assistants to prospective companies.

Time Doctor

Time Doctor works to help companies that have virtual helpers in several different locations to be able to easily collaborate with each other. The company offers time tracking services to improve business processes by analyzing exactly where time is being spent. And it also includes a payroll module to streamline your payment processes.

Virtual Assistant Talent

Established in 2007 Virtual Assistant Talent provides Virtual Assistants for entrepreneurs, real estate agents, small business owners, and startups. Virtual Assistant Talent’s services include VA replacement guarantee, attendance monitoring and screen capture program.

WoodBows

WoodBows claims that they hire only the top 1% of the virtual assistant applications they receive. Its services include a dedicated account manager, daily status update, 24/7 phone or email support. The account manager will manage the client’s virtual assistant by tracking the status of projects and reporting it to the client on a daily basis.

Surplus Hands

Surplus Hands started operations in 2015 and it provides a variety of services, such as virtual assistants, web design and digital marketing. It offers different teams within the agency to specialize in different areas of business. These also offer a backup VA and a 100% money-back guarantee.

Upwork

Upwork, formerly Elance-oDesk, is a global freelancing platform where businesses and independent professionals connect and collaborate remotely. The company has an estimated twelve million registered freelancers and five million registered clients.

BELAY

BELAY is a virtual assistant company touts that its acceptance rate is lower than Harvard’s acceptance rate. Its services come with a relationship manager acting as a go-to for everything related to your VA and his or her performance. BELAY also offers help with virtual bookkeeping, content writing, and web maintenance.

Virtalent

Virtalent is a UK based Virtual Assistant company catering to the needs of small business owners and entrepreneurs. VAs at Virtalent have an average of 15 years’ relevant professional experience before joining the team. All Virtalent VAs must pass through a rigorous selection process with less than 2% succeeding. In addition, clients also get a dedicated Client Success Manager which provides support and proactively guides clients on using Virtalent’s services.

24/7 Virtual Assistant

24/7 Virtual Assistant offers professional virtual assistant services. In addition, the company offers administrative support including sorting and filing, photocopying and collating, record keeping, running errands, word processing, scheduling, and more. They provide help with customer service when clients need them with live support.

Magic

Magic is an all-in-one, text-based personal assistant service. The company offers on-demand help with everything from the day to day personal and professional tasks to the occasional seemingly impossible requests. It comes with no plans or subscriptions required. With Magic, you communicate using SMS, email, Telegram, Slack, & an iOS app.

TaskBullet

Founded in 2013, TaskBullet is owned and operated in the United States with a staff based in the Philippines. It offers a revolutionary Bucket System with no monthly bills, contracts or fees. As a result, it offers incredible value, accountability and true flexibility.

Every TaskBullet client is assigned a dedicated project manager who oversees and manages their account and VAs; making sure the VA is working, deadlines are kept and quality is met.

Virtual Assist USA

Virtual Assist USA provides remote, skilled virtual assistants in 100s of disciplines. Its proprietary matching process and client monitoring dashboard blend the efficiencies of technology with the customization of personal service. Its services come with no monthly minimums or commitments.

MyTasker

MyTasker offers busy entrepreneurs and business owners a wide range of virtual assistant services. For example, the company’s services include telemarketing, web research, transcription services, content writing, classified postings and more. The company also offers outsourcing services in digital marketing.

Virtual Employee

Virtual Employee boasts of helping its clients get instant access to highly qualified virtual assistants. he company claims to help companies save up to 72% on costs in any skill.

For example, IT outsourcing, mobile apps development, sales, marketing, content writing, design, engineering and architecture, data entry, and animation.

Hello Rache

Hello Rache provides virtual assistant service for doctors and medical professionals. It offers healthcare-trained virtual assistants that specialize in the healthcare/medical field. Its services include in-room live charting, medical transcription, email management, referrals, medical records, appointment confirmations, phone calls, and more.

Virtual Latinos

Virtual Latinos, founded in 2018, helps connect entrepreneurs with bilingual virtual assistants and marketers from Latin America. As a result, the company focuses on a comprehensive multi-step vetting process. For example, English tests, a thorough application form, and interviews.

Duext

Duext is an outsourcing company specializing in recruiting, training, and overseeing daily operations of outsourced representatives. For example, it offers services such as graphic design, data entry, product listing, keyword research and optimization, copywriting, office, admin support and more.

Elite Virtual Assistants

Elite Virtual Assistants provides a variety of skilled workers. For example, virtual assistants, legal assistants, virtual staffing services ranging from email and calendar management to project coordination and beyond. Time tracking software is used to monitor EVA’s administrative, legal and marketing assistants. As a result, provides a report every week to track the progress of projects.

Takeaway

Virtual Assistants can be great assets for you and your business if hired correctly. As a result, given the diverse amount of services VAs can provide your business, it is worth the investment to bring someone in. When you have a successful business, you want to keep it that way. As a result, it’s time to recognize the benefits of hiring a virtual assistant.

Virtual assistants will also increase your efficiency. As a result, if you need to scale up your business operations, virtual assistants are a safe option. Think about it. VAs offer you answers. For example, how to fill your staffing needs, cut costs, improve work quality, reduce risks, and increase flexibility.

Virtual Assistants are here because there is a need for business not to get bogged down by mundane activities. These are tasks that do take time and energy and frankly speaking are better handled by someone else.

In a nutshell, virtual assistants can be the edge you are looking for to raise your company’s game. As a result, anytime is a good time to add another skilled professional to your team. Why not consider looking for VA that can help you achieve a task that has bogged you down for a while.