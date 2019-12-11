Whole Beauty Bar is Taking a Whole Body Approach to Beauty

Beauty isn’t always about how people appear on the outside. Instead, it is possible to create an all encompassing whole body approach that helps people from the inside out.

That’s exactly the type of beauty service that Whole Beauty Bar offers. The owner even specializes in helping people who have been affected by cancer. Learn more about the business and what makes it different in this week’s Small Business Spotlight.

What the Business Does

Offers a variety of beauty services.

Owner Caroline Dorick told Small Business Trends, “We are a holistic beauty studio & spa located in Forked River, NJ specializing in products and services that are good for you inside and out. Our signature product line is Farmhouse Fresh, a 99.6% natural, organically derived skin and body care line grown on Farms throughout the US. Some of our premier services include Traditional & Airbrush Makeup for all Occasions, Organically Enhanced Spray Tanning, Lash Enhancements, Sugaring Hair Removal, Customizable Facials, Massage Therapy, Body Treatments, Body Sculpting and Private and Corporate Spa Parties both on premise and off.”

Business Niche

Taking a whole body approach to beauty.

Dorick says, “We believe that a persons beauty, health and wellness are intrinsically related, therefore, we specialize in Whole Beauty.”

How the Business Got Started

After practicing individually for years.

Dorick explains, “I have been a freelance licensed Esthetician and Professional Makeup Artist for the past 17 years and wanted to reach a larger audience to to practice my Whole Beauty expertise.”

Biggest Win

Becoming Oncology Certified.

Dorick says, “To touch the lives of those suffering from the ramifications of cancer treatment. We now lead with love and compassion and it has forever changed how we do business and interact with our clients.”

Biggest Risk

Opening the storefront spa.

Dorick adds, “I jumped in with both feet and have never looked back. Although it has been one of the scariest things I’ve done it has also been one of the most rewarding. Failure is not an option.”

Lesson Learned

Mistakes don’t need to derail your business.

Dorick says, “If I could do it all again I don’t think I would change a thing. All the mistakes I’ve made (and there have been many) I try my best to learn from, pick myself up and just keep going.”

How They’d Spend an Extra $100,000

Marketing.

Dorick adds, “If we had an extra $100,000 I would use it toward continuing to grow our brand so we can expand and eventually become a household name.”

Fun Fact

The spa isn’t always a relaxing environment.

Dorick explains, “Our team and I like to have fun. When there’s no one in the spa we can be pretty boisterous.”

* * * * *

Find out more about the Small Biz Spotlight program