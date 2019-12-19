Small business owners often worry about data security and productivity. If you also do the same, then the latest Windows 10 Pro update can calm your nerves.

According to the latest Windows 10 Pro update, “Hard encryption is now easy with a key-rolling feature that securely rotates recovery passwords on Mobile Device Management (MDM)-managed devices.”

What’s more, the latest update will also enhance users’ productivity in Cloud Clipboard, Calendar, Search your PC and OneDrive, states Microsoft.

With the releases of the latest updates, small businesses that have Windows 10 Pro can work more securely and smartly.

What’s New in Windows 10 Pro Update for Small Business?

The latest Windows 10 Pro update targets small businesses’ needs – security and productivity enhancement. Now business owners and IT Pros can better manage devices in their organizations.

Security

43% of data breaches targeted small businesses. As a result, data security is the top IT priority for small businesses and others. Being a small business owner yourself, you also want to ensure data security in your business.

Windows 10 Pro comes with the BitLocker feature that allows businesses to encrypt the data on their entire devices. And users will need a BitLocker key to unlock the data manually.

If users cannot unlock the drives normally, they will need to supply recovery passwords to restore access to BitLocker-protected drives.

A key rolling feature rotates recovery passwords on Mobile Device Management (MDM)-managed devices.

“Whenever Microsoft Intune/MDM tools or a recovery password is used to unlock a BitLocker-protected drive, it activates this feature. As a result, the recovery password will be better protected when users manually unlock a BitLocker drive,” reports Microsoft.

So, you can rest assured that your data will be safe in the event of accidental recovery password disclosure as part of manual BitLocker drive unlock by you.

Productivity

Small businesses are always in search of ways to improve productivity. Windows 10 Pro has received many updates to enhance users’ productivity.

With the Windows 10 Pro November 2019 Update, your employees can now:

Create calendar events directly from their taskbars. To do so, they need to click on a date and write an event’s name. Then, they will be able to add time and location

Go to one place to search for everything online, in OneDrive and on your PC, enabling your employees to see search results for files/content that live on both OneDrive and PCs

Use the cloud-based clipboard to copy and paste content from one PC to another. And employees can sign in with Microsoft Accounts or Azure Active Directory. What’s more, your employees can pin the information that needs to be pasted multiple times

In the nutshell, the latest Windows 10 Pro Update will enable your employees to work smartly and save time.

Athima Chansanchai, news reporter, Windows blogs, writes, “Windows 10 Pro includes built-in protections for your data, equipment and people, securing business information and personal identities even on lost or stolen devices.”

“Windows 10 Pro provides compatibility with more business systems, seamlessly works with the most trusted productivity and collaboration suites, and dramatically improves performance.”

If you want to know more about how these updates for Windows 10 Pro can help small business owners run their businesses more smartly, click here.