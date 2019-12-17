Mark Your Calendar: Windows 7 Support Ends January 14, 2020

You will no longer be able to get support for your Windows 7 system post from the mid-January 2020.

Windows 7 Support

According to Microsoft’s official website, Windows 7 support will end on January 14, 2020.

When Microsoft launched Windows 7 on October 22, 2019, the company made a commitment to offering support for ten years. Now, this 10-year support period has ended. Therefore, the company is going to pull the plug for Windows 7 in order to focus on newer technology to provide a great experience.

Many Windows 7 users have already started to move to Windows 10 ever since Microsoft decided to sunset Windows 7. However, the majority of users are still on Windows 7.

In fact, 47% of SMBs and enterprises run on Windows 7, according to the Kaspersky research published on August 16, 2019.

image: Kaspersky

Many businesses use some legacy software designed to serve special purposes for those businesses. And those businesses often tend to hold on to their existing operating system (OS) on their computer systems because they often believe “if it’s not broke, don’t fix it.”

However, ending support for Windows 7 can put data on risk for businesses that continue to use Windows 7 as there will be no security updates post-Jan 14, 2020.

What Does End of Support Mean to Your Small Business?

Microsoft keeps on providing Windows users with updates that help Windows run smoothly and securely.

After January 14, 2020, small businesses that use Windows 7 on their systems will not get any security updates from Microsoft.

Hackers can find vulnerabilities in your systems, and your critical data will be at risk in the absence of security patches.

Also, small businesses having Windows 7 will not be able to get any technical support from Microsoft. This simply means you will be on your own to handle any OS-related glitch.

Microsoft has also scheduled to discontinue certain games like Internet Backgammon Internet Checkers for Windows 7 in January 2020.

In a nutshell, your Windows 7 PCs will continue to work post-Jan 14, 2020, but they will be more vulnerable to security risks and viruses in the absence of Microsoft Security Essentials.

43% of cyber attacks target small businesses, meaning small businesses are already on the radar of hackers.

So you as a small business owner cannot afford to have computer systems vulnerable to any security risk.

What should You Do Next?

Small business owners should upgrade their OS to Windows 10. As Microsoft Windows 10 free upgrade offer ended on July 29, 2016, you will have to purchase a full version of Windows 10 now. You can install Windows 10 on your existing PC.

However, it is imperative that you should first check the compatibility of your computer systems for Windows 10.

In the event of your systems not being compatible with Windows 10, you may experience limited features.

If you want to have added security on your devices and work seamlessly, you should think about purchasing Windows 10 Pro instead of Windows 10.

Windows 10 Pro comes with BitLocker and BitLocker go to keep your data safe in the event of device-theft. Also, Windows 10 Pro enables you to have Assigned Access on your systems.

By comparing Windows 10 home VS. Pro, you can easily get an idea of why Windows 10 Pro is better for your business.

With the latest Windows 10 Pro update, this OS has become more suitable for small businesses who want to work more smartly and safely.

Can You Move Your Existing Programs to Windows 10 Pro?

Most small businesses use different programs to run their business smoothly. And you can easily do a fresh installation of your programs on your Windows 10 Pro PC. From Microsoft Store, you can download a variety of third-party apps.

If you don’t find any app on Microsoft Store, you should visit that company’s official website and download Windows 10 version of that app from there.