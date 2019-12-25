Wishing You Happy Holidays and a Prosperous New Year

It’s the time of year to reflect and take stock, count your blessings and rejoice in your successes.
And here at Small Business Trends — our success depends on you.
So it is with great joy that we extend many thanks to our readers for your dedication to the site and appreciation of what we do.
We further extend those thanks to the many who share their expertise and contribute to this ever-growing community of small business owners and entrepreneurs.
You all rock and are greatly appreciated! We simply couldn’t do this without you.
A Worldwide Community of Like-Minded Folks
As you know, the Internet crosses lands and oceans, enabling the formation of a worldwide community of like-minded small business entrepreneurs — like those we have here at Small Business Trends.
So it is with great pride that we extend a very special holiday wish to our global readers.
We wish you a:
Buon Natale
Joyeux Noel
Feliz Navidad
Pozdravlyau s prazdnikom Rozhdestva
Vrolijk Kerstfeest
Boas Festas
God Jul
Froehliche Weihnachten
Nollaig Shona Dhuit
Mele Kalikimaka
Craciun Fericit
Kung His Hsin Nien
Glaedelig Jul
Kung Ho Hsin His
Nadolig LLawen
Happy Hanukkah, Hristos se rodi and Kwanzaa blessings to you and yours.
Shalom, Namaste, Salaam and Pleasant Winter Solstice.
Goodwill to all and peace on earth.
