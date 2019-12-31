The company aims to support women owned businesses and responsible retailer through its curated shopping experience.

Influencer marketing and social media have completely changed the way people shop online. But many of those eperiences are still hosted across various platforms. Instead of that traditional experience, Mavely wants to create something new. Learn more about the business’s mission in this week’s Small Business Spotlight.

What the Business Does

Provides a platform for shopping and influence.

Co-Founder and Chief Community Officer Peggy O’Flaherty told Small Business Trends, “Mavely is a new way to shop direct-to-consumer brands that make life a wee bit happier. By focusing on brands that are female-founded and responsible, Mavely carefully curates a shopping experience like no other.

“When shopping on Mavely app, you earn back on every purchase you make. Recommend products into the activity feed and see what your friends are actually shopping for. When you share & invite friends to shop, you BOTH earn back together. The goal? Earn back on your influence, authentically recommend products, and drive the discovery of innovative brands.”

Business Niche

Providing a well rounded experience.

Instead of providing another cash back or influencer platform, Mavely focuses on authentic interactions. Because the team is so passionate about helping women owned and responsible brands, the community offers a lot of unique features to help people give back.

O’Flaherty says, “We allow for individuals who earn on their shopping and on their authentic sharing. We have a community of women who are giving that extra earning back to their favorite charity.”

How the Business Got Started

To lift up women owned businesses.

O’Flaherty had already started a few other small businesses through the years. After staying home for years to raise her children, she felt called to start another venture that supported female entrepreneurs.

She adds, “[I] wanted to create an authentic experience of shopping and sharing to support the women around us.”

Biggest Win

Getting some early press.

O’Flaherty explains, “Immediately 12 new investors came to the table, intrigued and eager to further our mission and product. Helping brands acquire customers at a lower cost, while helping women discover, cool new brands is our perfect marketplace.”

Biggest Risk

Changing the business model.

Originally, the company launched with a multi level marketing distribution business model. That led to tons of early growth. However, the team felt that it didn’t fit with their ultimate mission long term. So they decided to change their model, even though it meant some stagnation for a short period.

O’Flaherty says, “The biggest risk was a short period where our growth plateaued and even fell back in user base. Then when we found a better financial model, brand message and product the growth turned into a positive direction.”

How They Got Their Name

After multiple changes.

O’Flaherty explains, “Originally we were Million Moms, MyFavorite Things and now Mavely. Our community is filled with Maven, women who are knows for something unique in their circle of friends and followers.”

How They’d Spend an Extra $100,000

Rewarding women.

O’Flaherty adds, “We would create a scholarship / grant for women business owners, who are starting up and looking for national distribution through Mavely platform.”

Favorite Quote

“Lean teams who listen to their customers and pivot quickly grow the fastest.” -Tim Connors.

* * * * *

