10 Resolutions and Improvements for Your Small Business to Consider in 2020

The start of a new year provides the perfect opportunity for business owners to set new goals and find unique ways to improve their operations. There are plenty of different options for your 2020 resolutions, from shoring up your finances to organizing your online presence. Here are some suggestions and tips from members of the online small business community.

Grow Your Savings with Money New Mindset

If one of your resolutions for 2020 is to save more money for your business, you may need to shift your mindset. So how can you look at things a bit differently in the new year? Jamie T. Wiseman of Miss Millennia Magazine explores a handful of mindset shifts in this post.

Create a Social Media Style Guide for Your Business

Getting organized is a very popular resolution for individuals and businesses alike. But it’s not just about tidying up the office. You may also need to get organized with your social media profiles. To create a presence that’s consistent across channels and team members, 2020 is the perfect opportunity to create a style guide, as outlined in this Social Media Examiner post by Corinna Keefe.

Take Business Compliance Seriously

Noncompliance can have major negative consequences for businesses. If you’ve been neglecting this area or if you know there are areas of your operations that aren’t compliant, it’s important to rectify those issues as quickly as possible. Nellie Akalp explains more in this CorpNet post.

Explore Different Financing Options

If you’re looking to get a business off the ground in 2020, you need to decide whether to bootstrap it or explore venture capital. Each of these options have pros and cons for different types of businesses. And Matthew May details some of them in this Acuity post.

Build the Right SEO Team

If you want to improve your SEO operations, you may need help from a team. But how large does your team need to be? In this Search Engine Land post, Jessica Bowman discusses SEO team size to provide some insights for business owners that may be looking to grow a team in the new year.

Learn How to Use Hashtags on LinkedIn

If you’re not making the most of your social media presence currently, it could be because you’re not well versed in the features and abilities of the platforms that you use. For instance, many business owners don’t understand how to optimize LinkedIn content with hashtags. Learn more in this Strella Social Media post by Rachel Strella. Then see what BizSugar members are saying about the post here.

Dominate Local Search Results Using Other Websites

In order to get found by more local customers going forward, you need to take SEO seriously. But there are ways to improve your online presence that don’t just involve your own website. In this 3Bug Media post, Gary Shouldis offers tips for those interested in the “barnacle SEO” method.

Create a Compelling Visual Brand

Visuals can make a major impact on your marketing. But many businesses overlook some aspects of visual branding. This CrowdSpring post by Katie Lundin includes a visual branding guide for restaurants. But many of the tips could also be applicable for other types of businesses as well.

Make the Most of Twitter for Your Business

If you’re not happy with your current Twitter strategy, the new year could be the perfect opportunity to change things up. Lisa Sicard goes over some strategies you can do to kickstart your social media presence in this Enstine Muki post. And the BizSugar community shared thoughts on the post here.

Start the Year Financially Strong

No matter what your business goals are for 2020, it helps to have strong financial footing to start out with. In this Noobpreneur post, Deborah Sweeney shares tips for getting your finances in order to start the year.

