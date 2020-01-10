10 Tips for Making the Most of Your Small Business Technology

The tech tools that businesses use for marketing, security, and communication can make a major impact on their success. These options are constantly changing year after year. So if you want to make the most of tech in 2020, check out these insights from members of the online small business community.

Protect Your Business From Data Breaches

A data breach can spell disaster for a small business. You can lose proprietary data, sensitive or financial information, and the trust of your customers. To avoid these major problems, read this Smallbiztechnology.com post by Matt Shealy for some IT best practices.

Learn How Mobile Technology Is Shaping the Customer Journey

Understanding the journey that your customers take in order to do business with you is essential. Mobile technology has made an impact on this journey in many ways. So if you want to improve the experience for customers, check out the insights in this Duct Tape Marketing post by John Jantsch.

Monitor Hashtag Performance with Simple Tools

If you’re going to use hashtags on social media, you need a way to measure what type of impact they’re having. In this post from Onaplatterofgold.com, Adeyemi Adisa lists some tools you can use to do just that. And BizSugar members discussed the post here.

Don’t Give Up on Email

With all the new tech tools available for businesses, it can be tempting for some to forget about the basics. But email marketing is going to continue to be relevant going forward, as this Content Marketing Institute by Kim Moutsos details.

Choose the Right Type of Instagram Account

Instagram recently added a new type of account specifically for creators. If you’re active on Instagram, this new option may have some features that appeal to you, so you’ll need to compare the different options. Ileane Smith goes over her experience here.

Create Captivating Material

The content that you create for your business need to be truly captivating in order to help you create customers for life. There are several strategies and platforms you can use to achieve this goal. For a full guide, read this Process Street post by Thom James Carter.

Learn About the Major Deals and Integrations Shaping Marketing Technology

The tech landscape for marketers is constantly changing. So if you want to take advantage of all the latest tools and concepts, you need to stay up-to-date with industry news. In this Marketing Land post, Amy Gesenhues lists some of the major deals and integrations that made an impact in 2019.

Amplify Your Instagram Marketing Strategy

If you make use of Instagram for your marketing, it may be time to step up your strategy and amplify your reach. In this Digital Doughnut post, Moss Clement shares tips for accomplishing that goal. And the BizSugar community offered commentary here.

Use SEO Header Tags to Their Full Potential

There are lots of different tech concepts that go into creating a successful SEO strategy. Header tags are an essential part of that. If you’re an SEO beginner, read this Search Engine Journal post by Amelia Wilson for a helpful guide.

Optimize Mobile Marketing for Optichannel ROI

As mobile marketing evolves, more and more channels are becoming available to provide real results. That means that marketers need to change up their strategies in order to make the most of those efforts. Learn more in this Target Marketing post by Shay Berman.

If you’d like to suggest your favorite small business content to be considered for an upcoming community roundup, please send your news tips to: sbtips@gmail.com.