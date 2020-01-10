10 Tips for Successfully Navigating Major Business Changes

If you run a business for a long period of time, you’re going to need to pivot or change at some point. Whether you’re changing the name or the marketing tactics you use, navigating those changes successfully is a must. Members of the online small business community have plenty of experience in this area. Read on for tips to help you navigate some of the challenges that go along with making changes to your business.

Learn How to Change the Name of an LLC

Forming an LLC can be useful for businesses in a variety of industries. However, some entrepreneurs may worry whether or not they can make changes once they form such an entity. The good news is that it is possible to change your company name once you’ve formed an LLC. Nellie Akalp of CorpNet explains the details here.

Keep Up with Franchise Trends

If you’re a franchise owner or thinking about jumping into this type of business, it’s important to keep up with trends in the industry. These things tend to change dramatically over time. So Joel Libava of The Franchise King outlines some of the major ones for franchisees to know in this post.

Save Money Using Instagram

You probably already know how powerful Instagram can be as a marketing tool. But many business owners don’t consider the potential financial benefits. Erik Emanuelli details how you can save money using Instagram in this BizSmallBiz post. And BizSugar members commented on the post here.

Determine When to Hire a CFO

As your business grows, your finances are likely to become more complicated. When that happens, having a CFO dedicated to managing them can really come in handy. In this Acuity post, Matthew May explores how and when to handle this important hire.

Deliver an Omni Channel Customer Experience

Over time, the channels that you use to market to customers are likely to change. Instead of completely pivoting away from the ones you already use, you might adopt an omni channel approach that still delivers a consistent experience. Learn more in this DIY Marketers post by Matt Shealy.

Update Your Reputation Management Strategy

In order to manage your brand’s reputation online, you need to constantly monitor multiple platforms and outlets. The factors that may impact your reputation change constantly, so your practices should evolve as well. Chris Silver Smith goes over some of the top reasons to update your reputation management strategy this year in this Search Engine Land post.

Create Engaging Video Content That Creates an Emotional Connection

The video format gives businesses a unique opportunity to really connect with customers in a deep way. In this Social Media Examiner post, Michael Stelzner shares tips for creating video content that can help your business create emotional connections with followers.

Get More Organic Traffic Without SEO

SEO has dramatically changed how people bring traffic to their website. However, it’s not the only way for you to get those visitors organically. In this post, Neil Patel offers insights about how to get more traffic without using SEO concepts.

Self Promote Without Getting Egg on Your Face

Promoting yourself as a business owner is a must. But it can be a little uncomfortable in some cases, especially with the increased scrutiny that often comes with interacting with customers online on a daily basis. In this Inspire to Thrive post, Lisa Sicard offers tips on self promoting. And members of the BizSugar community discussed the idea here.

Reinvigorate Your Content Marketing

It’s natural for your content marketing to start feeling stale over time if you’re always covering the same topics. So every so often, you may need to evaluate what you’re doing and try to reinvigorate your content. Cydney Hoffnagle elaborates in this SMB CEO post.

