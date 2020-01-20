We’ve reached that time of year. I make my predictions for small business. I experienced a good run for about 5 years. But this changed the last few years. So this week, I called in an expert.

2020 Megatrends

Rohit Bhargava founded the Non-Obvious Company. And for the last 10 years, he published quite accurately the trends for the next year. This week, on the Small Business Radio Show, Rohit looked at the decade’s megatrends in his final book of the series. These include:

Megatrend #2: Ungendering- We see traditional gender divisions replaced with a more fluid understanding of gender identity. As a result, this forces a reevaluation according to Rohit of how small business owners target and talk to customers.

Megatrend #3: Instant Knowledge – Today customers consume bite-sized knowledge on demand. They benefit from learning more quickly. Rohit suggests companies need to communicate with their prospects this way. And keep it up through the entire customer journey.

Megatrend #4: Revivalism- Rohit believes that customers are overwhelmed by technology and complexity, so they now seek out simpler experiences that offer nostalgia and remind them of a more trustworthy time.

Megatrend #7: Purposeful Profit – According to Rohit, consumers and employees are demanding more sustainable and ethical practices from the companies they do business with or work for. This is pushing companies to adapt their products and take public stands on issues that matter most to their customers and employees.

Megatrend #9: Protective Tech – People worry about how technology invades their privacy. Yet, we rely on predictive tech to keep us safe and convenient. Rohit emphasizes consumers must make the privacy trade-offs required to make this work.

