Educate Yourself on Machine Learning at this Las Vegas Event

One of the biggest machine learning events is taking place in Las Vegas just before summer, Machine Learning Week 2020
This five-day event will have 5 conferences, 8 tracks, 10 workshops, 160 speakers, more than 150 sessions, and 800 attendees.
If there is anything you want to know about machine learning for your small business, this is the event. Keynote speakers from Google, Facebook, Lyft, GM, Comcast, WhatsApp, FedEx, and LinkedIn to name just some of the companies that will be at the event.
The conferences will include predictive analytics for business, financial services, healthcare, industry and Deep Learning World.
Training workshops will include topics in big data and how it is changing business, hands-on introduction to machine learning, hands-on deep learning and much more.
Machine Learning Week will take place from May 31 to June 4, 2020, at Ceasars Palace in Las Vegas.
Click the red button and register.
Image: Depositphotos.com