15 Field Service Management Software Solutions

Field Service Management (FSM) software help businesses to conduct a wide range of business processes. From job orders to managing personnel, collecting payments, fleet tracking and more.

FSM software enhances coordination between headquarters, warehouse and staff in the field by saving both money and time. Simply put they help capture data in a meaningful way, increase automation while reducing manual processing and errors, and help improve tasks.

If your small business services customers and clients in their homes or offices, then field service management software can help take you to the next level. Besides being instrumental for utility companies, FSM has benefits in the health industry, plumbing professionals, pest control services, cleaning services and other service sectors.

Field Service Management Software

In a world that is increasingly looking for sustainable solutions, FSM software provides a great alternative. They help curb costs with paper, printing, fuel, energy, shipping and packaging costs. They also come with features that tackle multiple aspects and can be customized to suit your business model.

The benefit also extends in organizing workflow, electronic dispatching, tracking employees, inventory management and centralizing your information database. All these tools come are especially useful for businesses working in the service sector.

The goal of field service management applications is to help bring about productivity and collaborations in your business. With FSM software you can cut back on hiring more people or spend more hours on service calls. This will ultimately help you raise your customer service game.

Before investing in a field service dispatch software, field service scheduling software or any other FSM application you will need to identify your needs. Because of the diverse offerings in the marketplace, you will need to pinpoint which application suits your particular needs.

If you are looking for field service dispatch software look to see if your particular sector is being served by the provider. If your priority is field service scheduling software, you will have to check whether they can be synced with your other business software. You can get FSM software that is open source, free or is subscription-based.

Before you commit, read the fine line for any additional costs or service level agreements. Additionally, find out if has a low learning curve and quick implementation times. After all, you don’t want to spend more resources and time to make it work for you.

Below are some field service management software providers in the market.

AI Field Management

AI Field Management is a cloud-based solution that helps both small and large enterprises to manage and collaborate with field employees. This AI based platform allows teams to track customers’ information such as name, contact numbers, locations, email addresses, credit cards and even how they prefer to communicate with businesses.

It also includes a customer website portal, inventory/asset management, time tracking, payroll reports and job management. It enables users to track sales revenue/commissions and create customized reports based on your business requirements.

In addition, it comes with mobile applications for Android and iOS devices, which lets managers engage with field employees in real-time conversations, facilitating productivity across operations.

BuildOps

BuildOps is an FSM platform popular among plumbing and electrical service businesses. As a mobile and web-based application, it helps to streamline communication between office staff and field technicians – improving both operations and customer experience.

It helps automate jobs, projects, and recurring services in under 90 seconds without ever leaving the dispatch board. Businesses in return are provided with automated real-time reporting to identify trends, monitor technician success, and make better business decisions.

The system is completely web-based and can be deployed on Mac and Windows devices.

GeoOp

GeoOp focuses on streamlining operations for businesses across the board. It has features that include real-time scheduling, job status monitoring, GPS tracking, automation, timekeeping, and profitability reporting.

The platform also supports audio and video files as well as SMS for more effective communication between managers and field employees. In addition, it can integrate with a number of third-party software solutions.

HouseCall Pro

HouseCall Pro is another cloud-based FSM that helps businesses manage different facets of their business. It is equipped with a native mobile application, which provides over 30 vertical offerings for home service professionals and can be applied for all corporate environments as well.

HouseCall can help streamline your company’s operations and workflow through easier dispatching, estimating, invoicing, and others.

Jobber

Jobber is an FSM solution that allows companies to manage different aspects of their business. It comes with combined capabilities for field services and personnel.

Jobber is touted to be ideal for businesses in the general contracting, lawn care, HVAC, and cleaning industries. Some features Jobber offers include CRM, work scheduling, team management, and invoicing.

Kirona Field Service Management

Kirona Field Service Management is designed to help businesses cover all aspects of their field service management life cycle. It is equipped to support a variety of sectors that include social housing, central government, facilities management, retail, home services, and others.

Kirona bridges the communication gap between managers and their field team through real-time updates. It offers solutions such as giving your field team information on the fastest routes, customers, and other relevant data.

The platform can seamlessly connect with your workers to ensure that your customers receive the best possible experience. This FSM software comes with tools for planning and forecasting, work management, scheduling and dispatch, mobile tracking, and more.

ProntoForms

Trusted by more than 3,500 businesses, ProntoForms is an intuitive platform offering a secure and scalable interface that helps to mobilize business processes with ease.

ProntoForms automates workflows, collect data in real-time, make company data accessible in the field, as well as synchronizing information in back-office systems. The platform has API functionalities, making it easy to configure it to meet the needs of your operations when it comes to inspections, auditing, maintenance, and asset management.

Salesforce Field Service Lightning

Salesforce Field Service Lightning is a centralized knowledge hub that helps businesses stay on track with their deliveries while letting them personalize the service they provide. This FSM offers real-time visibility in your operations and uses AI to increase your first-time fix rates.

Salesforce Field Service Lightning also connects your workforce enabling you to deliver intelligent on-site service. With this FSM you are able to boost productivity, resolve field service calls faster, and save time with automated appointment scheduling, inventory management, and asset tracking.

Service Autopilot

Service Autopilot is an intuitive service management suite catering to the needs of businesses of all sizes. It drives business growth through advanced scheduling, call tracking, job costing, and invoicing.

The solution also tracks service requests, performs sales and CRM functions, and summarizes all the company information you need into one convenient dashboard. This FSM software comes with calendars and to-do lists that all your team members can access allowing everyone to keep track of orders that need to be done at a given time.

SingleOps

SingleOps is an all-in-one business software for green industry businesses, including landscaping, tree care, lawn care, landscape supply and sod. It comes with features such as CRM, estimates, scheduling, work orders, timesheets, invoicing, inventory, job costing, Quickbooks sync, and others.

It also integrates your sales, back office, and field workforce with one single app.

Trackerpal

Trackerpal is a cloud-based field service management platform. Its features include GPS tracking, route optimization, reporting and analytics, employee scheduling and work order management.

Trackerpal’s platform allows users to view the route, distance traveled, geo-fence, call logs and escalations such as mobile and GPS status, low battery strength and more in both historical and real-time status.

Another useful feature is its ability to capture the location and clock in and out time of your employees in the field. They can also submit expense claims for real-time approval from managers.

Verizon Connect

Verizon Connect is a fleet management and optimization software. It can help companies increase their bottom line by improving asset utilization. The platform comes with tools that can help businesses monitor their workforce and vehicles and moderate fleet expenses.

As it is equipped with field service and scheduling solutions it helps make sure that all field employees are being maximized at all times and all work orders are attended to as soon as possible. It also includes a Work Mobile app where employees can get signatures, new work orders, updates and more in near real-time.

Visual Planning

Visual Planning offers tools and functionalities such as project management, construction scheduling, human resource management, field service scheduling, fleet management, customer relationship management (CRM) and more, which help them to allocate resources, manage projects, budgets and workloads and update reports and graphs in real-time.

It comes with functionalities for mobile devices that allow them to access the software and manage their activities remotely. It also supports integration with various databases. This includes MySQL, SQL Server and Oracle databases and with data formats like CSV files and spreadsheets.

WorkHeld

WorkHeld is an on-premise FSM software popular among businesses working in the construction and maintenance industry. It is a holistic software solution aiming at improving productivity by enhancing communication between managers and employees.

The tools it offers include time tracking, defect management, expense monitoring, project planning. Its user-friendly interface, makes it ideal for small businesses who are implementing FSM for the first time. Allowing for easy access to real-time information, scheduling work orders, and delegating resources easily.

Wrike

Wrike is a cloud-hosted field service management software. A mobile-ready interface caters to the needs of project and field service managers.

Time tracking, interactive Gantt charts, workflow automation, and reporting tools are some of the features. It makes scheduling, prioritizing tasks, tracking inventory, tracking productivity, and keeping track of progress in real-time relatively easy.

It also comes with analytics options that allows users to glean in-depth insights into their operations.

How Technology is Improving Small Business Field Services

In today’s marketplace technology is giving small businesses a leg up in terms of their competitive edge. More and more businesses are looking into Artificial Intelligence to make intuitive business decisions. Key to these is that technology now simplifies tasks and automates them to run seamlessly.

In addition to bringing about efficiency to your small business, it also helps reduce costs by helping take on tasks that previously would have been covered by people. With the right technology for your business, you can improve engagements, scale-up knowledge retention, enhance collaboration across departments and ultimately increase productivity to grow your company.