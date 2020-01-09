About Us   |   Advertise

20 Flea Market Flip Ideas

Published: Jan 9, 2020
20 Flea Market Flip Ideas

Flea markets offer tons of opportunities for entrepreneurs. For example, not only can can apply as a vendor to sell your wares, but you can also find unique items that you can flip and turn into something even more valuable.

Whether you’re already a flea market flipper or just getting started, you can always use inspiration. Here are 20 flea market flip ideas to consider.

Flea Market Flip Ideas

Wooden Bar

Wooden Bar

Wooden Bar
Photo Credit: Hometalk

This piece started as an old dresser without most of its drawers. But with some paint and a few additional hardware improvements, it transformed into a unique bar cart.

Door Shelf

20 Flea Market Flip Ideas
Photo Credit: Craftaholics Anonymous

A simple door can be more than a door. This flea market flip idea was cut in half, painted, and turned into a shelf that tucks neatly into the corner of a room.

Upholstered Ottoman

Upholstered Ottoman
Photo Credit: Not So Newlywed McGees

This project transforms a plain old coffee table into a large, upholstered ottoman. You just need some paint, fabric, and filling.

Dresser Vanity

20 Flea Market Flip Ideas

20 Flea Market Flip Ideas
Photo Credit: An Oregon Cottage

This project transforms an old dresser into a bathroom vanity with storage. Aside from the dresser, you just need a sink, hardware, and paint.

Cooler & Drink Table

Cooler & Drink Table

Cooler & Drink Table
Photo Credit: Sweet C’s

This piece used to be a sewing machine table. However, by removing the sewing machine and fixing it up a bit, it’s transformed into a cooler and serving table for parties.

Floral Dresser

20 Flea Market Flip Ideas

20 Flea Market Flip Ideas
Photo Credit: Salvaged Inspirations

A plain old dresser isn’t going to turn any heads. But some floral accents turn it into a statement piece. All you need is paint, a sander, and some artistic skills.

Matching Nightstands

Matching Nightstands

Matching Nightstands
Photo Credit: Reality Daydream

This upcycling idea started with an old desk. However, the flipper cut the piece in half, painted it, and added some new hardware to turn it into a set of matching nightstands.

Play Kitchen

20 Flea Market Flip Ideas

20 Flea Market Flip Ideas
Photo Credit: Easy Peasy Pie

This colorful play kitchen started out as a simple cabinet. However, with some paint and clever upgrades, it’s the perfect kids’ gift.

Drawer Planter

Drawer Planter

Drawer Planter
Photo Credit: Beyond the Picket Fence

If you’re interested in taking on an outdoor project, this could be it. You just need a couple of spare drawers and pieces of wood. Then you can turn them into a tiered planter.

Magazine Holder

20 Flea Market Flip Ideas

20 Flea Market Flip Ideas
Photo Credit: Simply Beautiful by Angela

If you’re looking for a small upcycling idea, this magazine holder makeover could be the perfect option. It transformed from a plain wooden piece to a shabby chic decor piece that can hold fresh flowers.

Sewing Cabinet

Sewing Cabinet

Sewing Cabinet
Photo Credit: Cottage Hill

With some plywood and a few interior additions, this antique armoire turned into a fully functional sewing station, complete with a fold-out table.

Spool Bookcase

20 Flea Market Flip Ideas
Photo Credit: Pink Stitches

This bookcase that also serves as a coffee table is actually made out of an old cable spool. Some paint, wheels, and hardware turned it into a really usable piece.

Frame Cake Stand

Frame Cake Stand

Frame Cake Stand
Photo Credit: What Treasures Await

Flea markets are full of old photo frames. You can turn a few of them into a usable cake stand by combining them and adding some simple paint and hardware.

Guitar Shelf

20 Flea Market Flip Ideas

20 Flea Market Flip Ideas
Photo Credit: Instructables

If you come across an old guitar that no longer plays, you can disassemble it and turn it into a fun wall shelf that any music lover would want to display in their home.

Window Wall Art

Window Wall Art

Window Wall Art
Photo Credit: Hometalk

If you come across an old window while flea market flipping, you can transform it into a one-of-kind piece of wall art by painting designs on the glass panes.

French Style Bench

20 Flea Market Flip Ideas

20 Flea Market Flip Ideas
Photo Credit: An Oregon Cottage

With a set of two matching chairs, you can create a beautiful French-style bench that’s perfect for outdoor seating or an entryway.

Storage Ottoman

Storage Ottoman

Storage Ottoman
Photo Credit: Dwelling in Happiness

This flea market flip project uses a plain old milk crate, some rope, and fabric in order to create a fully functioning storage ottoman.

Color Block Sandbox

20 Flea Market Flip Ideas
Photo Credit: The Homes I Have Made

An old bookcase can make a perfectly good sandbox when flipped on its back. This project involves a few different colors of paint to create a really colorful backyard feature.

Dog Bed

Dog Bed

Dog Bed
Photo Credit: DIY Show Off

With just a simple drawer, a cushion, and some hardware, you can create a unique dog bed that pet owners will love.

Festive Washstand

20 Flea Market Flip Ideas

20 Flea Market Flip Ideas
Photo Credit: Salvaged Inspirations

This old washstand was old and broken. But some TLC and a new coat of paint turned it into a festive focal point.

Image: Depositphotos.com

Comment ▼

Annie Pilon

Annie Pilon Annie Pilon is a Senior Staff Writer for Small Business Trends, covering entrepreneur profiles, interviews, feature stories, community news and in-depth, expert-based guides. When she’s not writing she can be found on her personal blog Wattlebird, and exploring all that her home state of Michigan has to offer.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

