Flea markets offer tons of opportunities for entrepreneurs. For example, not only can can apply as a vendor to sell your wares, but you can also find unique items that you can flip and turn into something even more valuable.

Whether you’re already a flea market flipper or just getting started, you can always use inspiration. Here are 20 flea market flip ideas to consider.

Flea Market Flip Ideas

Wooden Bar

This piece started as an old dresser without most of its drawers. But with some paint and a few additional hardware improvements, it transformed into a unique bar cart.

Door Shelf

A simple door can be more than a door. This flea market flip idea was cut in half, painted, and turned into a shelf that tucks neatly into the corner of a room.

Upholstered Ottoman

This project transforms a plain old coffee table into a large, upholstered ottoman. You just need some paint, fabric, and filling.

Dresser Vanity

This project transforms an old dresser into a bathroom vanity with storage. Aside from the dresser, you just need a sink, hardware, and paint.

Cooler & Drink Table

This piece used to be a sewing machine table. However, by removing the sewing machine and fixing it up a bit, it’s transformed into a cooler and serving table for parties.

Floral Dresser

A plain old dresser isn’t going to turn any heads. But some floral accents turn it into a statement piece. All you need is paint, a sander, and some artistic skills.

Matching Nightstands

This upcycling idea started with an old desk. However, the flipper cut the piece in half, painted it, and added some new hardware to turn it into a set of matching nightstands.

Play Kitchen

This colorful play kitchen started out as a simple cabinet. However, with some paint and clever upgrades, it’s the perfect kids’ gift.

Drawer Planter

If you’re interested in taking on an outdoor project, this could be it. You just need a couple of spare drawers and pieces of wood. Then you can turn them into a tiered planter.

Magazine Holder

If you’re looking for a small upcycling idea, this magazine holder makeover could be the perfect option. It transformed from a plain wooden piece to a shabby chic decor piece that can hold fresh flowers.

Sewing Cabinet

With some plywood and a few interior additions, this antique armoire turned into a fully functional sewing station, complete with a fold-out table.

Spool Bookcase

This bookcase that also serves as a coffee table is actually made out of an old cable spool. Some paint, wheels, and hardware turned it into a really usable piece.

Frame Cake Stand

Flea markets are full of old photo frames. You can turn a few of them into a usable cake stand by combining them and adding some simple paint and hardware.

Guitar Shelf

If you come across an old guitar that no longer plays, you can disassemble it and turn it into a fun wall shelf that any music lover would want to display in their home.

Window Wall Art

If you come across an old window while flea market flipping, you can transform it into a one-of-kind piece of wall art by painting designs on the glass panes.

French Style Bench

With a set of two matching chairs, you can create a beautiful French-style bench that’s perfect for outdoor seating or an entryway.

Storage Ottoman

This flea market flip project uses a plain old milk crate, some rope, and fabric in order to create a fully functioning storage ottoman.

Color Block Sandbox

An old bookcase can make a perfectly good sandbox when flipped on its back. This project involves a few different colors of paint to create a really colorful backyard feature.

Dog Bed

With just a simple drawer, a cushion, and some hardware, you can create a unique dog bed that pet owners will love.

Festive Washstand

This old washstand was old and broken. But some TLC and a new coat of paint turned it into a festive focal point.