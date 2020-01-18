Go the Extra Mile to Help Your Business Stand Out with These Expert Tips

There are so many different ways you can market your business, from blog posts to search marketing. But if you just do what every other business does, you’re not going to stand out. Creating a noteworthy and memorable experience for customers requires going the extra mile in some areas. Learn how to do that with these tips from members of the online small business community.

Build a Binge Worthy Content Strategy

These days, people binge everything from TV shows to podcasts. But are they having a similar relationship with your company’s content? If not, read this TopRank Marketing post by Nick Nelson to gain some tips for B2B content marketers, many of which may also apply to other types of businesses.

Make Your Product Uniquely Memorable

If you want your offering to really stand out in the minds of your customers, you need something that is actually memorable. But how can you accomplish this? Martin Zwilling outlines some strategies in this Startup Professionals Musings post.

Wow Your Clients with Case Studies

Case studies can help you show customers exactly how you have helped others. But sometimes, this type of content doesn’t seem especially exciting. If you want to make yours really exciting and memorable, check out the tips in this Upcity post by Rose Morris.

Focus on Yourself This Season

It’s normal for business owners to work nonstop during the holiday season. But if you really want your company to succeed over the long term, it’s important to take some time for yourself. Rachel Strella discusses some ways to do this in this Strella Social Media post. And the BizSugar community weighed in here.

Gain a Competitive Advantage with Value Chain Analysis

The most important thing to remember when trying to make your content and offerings stand out to consumers is to create something that provides value. If you’re not sure how effectively you’re doing this, you might consider employing value chain analysis. Oliver Peterson elaborates in this Process Street post.

Focus on the Future

As we head into the new year, it’s natural for entrepreneurs to look ahead. But instead of just creating general goals, there are some ways you can be intentional with your planning to avoid being reactive to every situation you encounter in 2020. Neil Patel shares additional thoughts in this post.

Get to Know Google’s SERP Features

If you want your content or web presence to really stand out in the minds of your customers, they first need to be able to find it. And Google can be an essential tool for accomplishing this goal. In this Bright Local post, Emily Hogarth goes over some of Google’s essential SERP features so you can get your company to show up on more results pages.

Follow Instagram’s New Rules for Branded Content

Instagram can be a very effective tool for helping businesses stand out and stay top of mind with consumers. But you need to follow the platform’s rules if you’re going to post branded content. This Search Engine Journal post by Matt Southern outlines some of the new rules that may impact your business.

Follow Simple Blogging Best Practices

If you’re going to blog for your business, you need to make sure that your posts are actually making an impact on your target customers. In this Mostly Blogging post, Peter Nyiri offers best practices you should follow for your business blog. And BizSugar members commented on the post here.

Use Data to Shorten the Ecommerce Sales Cycle

If you can successfully make your brand and your products stand out, you increase the likelihood of people actually completing purchases. But you also need to remove any roadblocks or delays that may be in their way. In this Target Marketing post, Rob Ristagno explores how companies can use data to shorten the sales cycle.

If you’d like to suggest your favorite small business content to be considered for an upcoming community roundup, please send your news tips to: sbtips@gmail.com.