Are you having a retail or hospitality business? Are you searching for ways to boost your productivity? If yes, then the latest cloud solutions from HP Inc. can help you.

HP Cloud Services for Retail and Hospitality Businesses

HP recently announced cloud services (HP Engage Console and HP Engage Catalog) for retailers and hospitality operators. These cloud solutions can help retailers and hospitality operators boost productivity and reduce manual IT work. As a result, these solutions can help businesses facilitate fast time-to-market.

It goes without saying that small business owners often struggle to increase productivity. As a result, they spend a significant amount of time on manual IT work. Engage Console and HP Engage Catalog can enhance businesses’ productivity by lowering their IT work.

The Rise of Connected Devices in Business

We are living in a digital world. Be it a small business or a medium-sized enterprise, everyone uses connected devices now to grow. And managing and monitoring multi-OS endpoints of multiple connected devices with unified endpoint management (UEM) tools have become critical.

For example, 70% of enterprises are expected to use UEM tools in order to streamline their devices. And needless to say, the retail and hospitality industry is not going to stay untouched by this evolution.

However, businesses always find it difficult to securely manage connected devices.

Aaron Weiss, vice president, Retail Solutions, HP Inc., said, “Technology empowers today’s retailers to manage their business better with versatile and connected computing devices. At the same time, retailers want to manage their applications in secure and efficient ways.”

“With HP Engage Console and HP Engage Catalog, HP is bridging this gap and providing modern solutions for customers and partners to manage their fleet of devices securely and remotely,” he continued.

How Cloud Services Can Help Small Businesses

Managing Devices with HP Engage Console

It offers easy management of point-of-sale devices and apps. As a result, HP Engage Console is suitable for retailers, independent software vendors (ISVs), hospitality operators, and resellers.

The cloud solution will enable businesses to increase uptime and saving costs. What’s more, they won’t have to send IT staff onsite as troubleshooting and solving device issues can be done remotely.

Also, the cloud solution will help businesses reduce manual IT work by automating data-driven compliance checks and security alerts. With HP Engage Console, small businesses can manage their fleet of devices without having on-site IT managers, thereby reducing the operating cost.

Discovering Retail Apps and Services with HP Engage Catalog

Businesses are always in search of business-ready applications that complement software applications of their choice in order to run their businesses smoothly and securely. And the same way, independent software vendors (ISVs) are looking for ways to increase the discoverability of their applications and services. HP Engage Catalog works as a bridge for both businesses and ISVs.

With HP Engage Catalog, businesses can discover, install, and update applications on their POS devices and ISVs can upload/update their applications onto HP’s server for businesses to find.

If you want to increase productivity and manage connected devices securely, you can check HP Engage Console and HP Engage Catalog to see if they fit the bill. You can click here for more information about HP cloud services for retail and hospitality.