How Can the Klosebuy App Help Your Local Business?

Klosebuy is a digital advertising app that geolocates your small business so consumers can find you as soon as you subscribe. It doesn’t matter whether they’re on the web or using a mobile app either.

It manages your digital marketing, consumer acquisition and customer loyalty needs too. Small Business Trends contacted Frank Fennell IV, President/CEO of Klosebuy to find out what small local businesses need to know about it.

“One subscription to Klosebuy delivers a comprehensive suite of solutions you might otherwise spend hundreds of dollars a month on,” he writes.

Simple and Friendly

It’s simple and user friendly too since there’s no hardware or integration IT professionals needed. Fennell says SMBs can get going quickly.

“A local small business can easily be up and running in a matter of minutes on Klosebuy. Using the provided marketing collateral and materials, a small business owner can begin engaging and enrolling their customers right away.”

After that, it only takes a few days to see the benefits of re-marketing and retargeting ads, loyalty points, direct digital marketing and more.

The digital marketing aspect works with a customer loyalty angle. Downloading the app provides prospects with promo codes and points they can exchange for rewards.

Features of the Klosebuy App

There is a digital advertising, loyalty program and an unlimited customer database to name just a few of the features. For small businesses, the real-time reports and analytics can help you make the necessary marketing tweaks. Klosebuy can also schedule emails and send offers and promotions directly to your customers smart phones.

This app has even taken on the age-old problem for small business owners, time. Through Klosebuy’s Managed Services platform, a company professional can manage everything for you. These accounts leverage the expertise of marketing professionals from across the country.

Marketing Tools

SMBs should take note—it even helps you keep an eye on how well or poorly your marketing tools are doing.

“Klosebuy connects business owners to every person they come in contact with. Whether walk-ins within the business or on social media. It collects real-time data on your ads/promos/offers, and helps you fine tune your efforts.”

The Klosebuy app is like a lot of other good ideas that wind up being useful to small businesses. The concept started big and filtered down using tech to appeal to a wide business audience.

Fennell explains.

“Klosebuy was founded by people with years of experience in the loyalty and similar industries where the products and services were only affordable to large organizations. Our goal since day one has been to create a service offering that is affordable to all business, in particular small businesses.”

They’ve put the work in to scale the product and make it affordable and reliable. It took 5 years and more than 13M lines of code to create Klosebuy.

So , who is it designed for? Fennell says the stable of businesses that can bump their ROI with this app is big.

B2C Business

“Klosebuy fits any B2C business that is interested in growing sales, creating and growing their customer database, and repeat business,” he says. “The IT delivers real benefits to restaurants, retail, entertainment, big ticket, sports, music, grocery, … the list can go on and on.

There’s a 30 day free trial and a monthly and yearly subscription. Small businesses can get started with Klosebuy here.