Learn About the Latest in Tech for Your Business at this Houston Event

The TECHSPO Houston is a 2-day technology expo with exhibitors showcasing next-generation advances in technology and innovation.

Considering how fast this segment evolves, keeping up with all the changes can be a challenge. TECHSPO is designed to showcase these changes in cities across the U.S. by experts across their field.

This includes Internet, Mobile, AdTech, MarTech and SaaS innovations and technologies. And companies in these industries will be testing, networking and demonstrating product interaction.

Attendees will include developers, digital executives, investors, educators and many others.

DigiMarCon South 2020 will also be taking place at the same location in Houston. This is an event that brings leaders in the digital marketing industry.

So, together they will be offering the tools you need in today’s digital ecosystem. Hardware/software and digital marketing to make it all work as part of your small business.

Both events will be taking place on May 20 – 21, 2020, in Houston, TX.

If you click the red button and register now, you can save up to $100 of your pass with the Super Early Bird Rates. The offer is available through 3/27/2020.

Register Now

Featured Events, Contests and Awards

More Events

More Contests

This weekly listing of small business events, contests and awards is provided as a community service by Small Business Trends.

You can see a full list of events, contest and award listings or post your own events by visiting the Small Business Events Calendar.