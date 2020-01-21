25 Man Cave Office Design Inspirations

Home offices are becoming increasingly common for entrepreneurs and freelancers. And man caves are also gaining a lot of traction in homes around the country. If you don’t have enough extra room at home for these two spaces to exist separately, you may be able to create an office that still lets you be surrounded by some of your favorite masculine decor.

If you want to create the ultimate man cave office at home, here are 25 tips and ideas to inspire your ultimate work space.

Man Cave Office Ideas

Wood Desk

Every home office needs a solid men’s home office desk. A traditional looking wood desk with tons of drawer space is perfect for a man cave.

Standing Desk

If you like to stretch your legs throughout the day, then a standing desk may also be a good option for your workspace.

Treadmill Desk

To get your body moving even more, you might consider this treadmill desk so you can set up your laptop and work while you get a workout in.

Leather Chair

A basic desk chair is essential for any home office. This modern leather design is perfect for a masculine space.

Wood Paneling

Wood paneling isn’t just for outdated basements. Adding some to your home office can make the space feel more masculine and stately.

Bar Stools

If you want to include some extra seating in your office space, consider some midcentury or wood grain bar stools.

Record Player

Enjoy your favorite tunes while you get your work done thanks to an old fashioned record player.

Media Console

You can also use this console to hold all of your records and other media while also giving a nice vintage look to your space.

Surround Sound

If you want to get a bit more sophisticated with your masculine home office ideas, consider adding surround sound equipment like this set.

Built-in Bookshelves

Display all of your favorite books and create a very traditional vibe in the room by installing some built-in bookshelves behind your man cave office furniture.

Barrel Candles

Scented candles might not normally scream “man cave.” But this set of candles comes small barrels and smells like some of your favorite drinks.

Sports Jerseys

If you’ve collected some favorite sports paraphernalia throughout the years, invest in some glass cases or shadow boxes to display them on your walls. You could also browse eBay for even more exciting sports finds to decorate your space.

Vintage Ballpark Posters

If you’re a big sports fan, adorn your office walls with posters that show your favorite old time parks or stadiums.

Pool Table

A pool table might not be the best thing for your office productivity. But if you ever work with team members and need a quick break or brainstorming session, this could make a neat addition to your space.

Billiards Light Fixture

Whether or not you have an actual pool table, this old fashioned billiards light could be a cool way to make your office feel more like a traditional man cave.

Spotlights

If you want to keep things a bit more modern, an industrial inspired spotlights fixture like this one could be the perfect source of lighting.

Dartboard

Another simple game you can add to your space in case you need a midday break, this dart board is made to look like a baseball diamond.

Mini Fridge

Stay hydrated and keep some of your favorite snacks and drinks around thanks to a mini fridge that fits seamlessly with the rest of your office decor.

Bar Cart

You can also keep some of your favorite drinks and accessories easily accessible with this masculine bar cart. It’s also perfect for those who host meetings in their offices.

Whiskey Glasses

You’ll also need some glasses to adorn your bar cart or wet bar area. This whiskey set could be the perfect addition.

Leather Couch

If you ever have meetings in your office or just want to change up your seating options every once in awhile, consider adding a masculine leather couch to your set of man cave office furniture.

Globe

An old fashioned globe can be the perfect decorative touch for a masculine space, especially if you love to travel.

Bookends

Bookends also add a decorative touch to a space. These are perfect for those with an affinity for sci-fi. But you can find ones that fit nearly any preference or aesthetic.

Tee Toss

Whether you love golf or just want to simple game around in case you have visitors, this tee toss set is perfect for man cave offices.

Gym Equipment

A man cave can also be the perfect spot to add a few pieces of workout gear. This might not seem directly tied to a home office space. But getting some exercise throughout the day can really help you stay healthy and productive.