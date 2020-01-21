About Us   |   Advertise

25 Man Cave Office Design Inspirations

Published: Jan 21, 2020
25 Man Cave Office Ideas

Home offices are becoming increasingly common for entrepreneurs and freelancers. And man caves are also gaining a lot of traction in homes around the country. If you don’t have enough extra room at home for these two spaces to exist separately, you may be able to create an office that still lets you be surrounded by some of your favorite masculine decor.

If you want to create the ultimate man cave office at home, here are 25 tips and ideas to inspire your ultimate work space.

Wood Desk

Wood Desk
Photo Credit: Houzz

Every home office needs a solid men’s home office desk. A traditional looking wood desk with tons of drawer space is perfect for a man cave.

Standing Desk

Photo Credit: National Business Furniture

If you like to stretch your legs throughout the day, then a standing desk may also be a good option for your workspace.

Treadmill Desk

Treadmill Desk
Photo Credit: LifeSpan

To get your body moving even more, you might consider this treadmill desk so you can set up your laptop and work while you get a workout in.

Leather Chair

25 Man Cave Office Ideas
Photo Credit: West Elm

A basic desk chair is essential for any home office. This modern leather design is perfect for a masculine space.

Wood Paneling

Wood Paneling
Photo Credit: martinbrothers

Wood paneling isn’t just for outdated basements. Adding some to your home office can make the space feel more masculine and stately.

Bar Stools

25 Man Cave Office Ideas
Photo Credit: Hayneedle

If you want to include some extra seating in your office space, consider some midcentury or wood grain bar stools.

Record Player

Record Player
Photo Credit: Walmart

Enjoy your favorite tunes while you get your work done thanks to an old fashioned record player.

Media Console

25 Man Cave Office Ideas
Photo Credit: CB2

You can also use this console to hold all of your records and other media while also giving a nice vintage look to your space.

Surround Sound

Surround Sound
Photo Credit: Best Buy

If you want to get a bit more sophisticated with your masculine home office ideas, consider adding surround sound equipment like this set.

Built-in Bookshelves

25 Man Cave Office Ideas
Photo Credit: Custom Cabinets Houston

Display all of your favorite books and create a very traditional vibe in the room by installing some built-in bookshelves behind your man cave office furniture.

Barrel Candles

Barrel Candles
Photo Credit: West Elm

Scented candles might not normally scream “man cave.” But this set of candles comes small barrels and smells like some of your favorite drinks.

Sports Jerseys

25 Man Cave Office Ideas
Photo Credit: HGTV

If you’ve collected some favorite sports paraphernalia throughout the years, invest in some glass cases or shadow boxes to display them on your walls. You could also browse eBay for even more exciting sports finds to decorate your space.

Vintage Ballpark Posters

Vintage Ballpark Posters
Photo Credit: myteamprints.com

If you’re a big sports fan, adorn your office walls with posters that show your favorite old time parks or stadiums.

Pool Table

25 Man Cave Office Ideas
Photo Credit: Ozone Billiards

A pool table might not be the best thing for your office productivity. But if you ever work with team members and need a quick break or brainstorming session, this could make a neat addition to your space.

Billiards Light Fixture

Billiards Light Fixture
Photo Credit: 1stoplighting.com

Whether or not you have an actual pool table, this old fashioned billiards light could be a cool way to make your office feel more like a traditional man cave.

Spotlights

25 Man Cave Office Ideas
Photo Credit: LNC Home

If you want to keep things a bit more modern, an industrial inspired spotlights fixture like this one could be the perfect source of lighting.

Dartboard

Dartboard
Photo Credit: Uncommon Goods

Another simple game you can add to your space in case you need a midday break, this dart board is made to look like a baseball diamond.

Mini Fridge

25 Man Cave Office Ideas
Photo Credit: Lowes

Stay hydrated and keep some of your favorite snacks and drinks around thanks to a mini fridge that fits seamlessly with the rest of your office decor.

Bar Cart

Bar Cart
Photo Credit: West Elm

You can also keep some of your favorite drinks and accessories easily accessible with this masculine bar cart. It’s also perfect for those who host meetings in their offices.

Whiskey Glasses

25 Man Cave Office Ideas
Photo Credit: Amazon

You’ll also need some glasses to adorn your bar cart or wet bar area. This whiskey set could be the perfect addition.

Leather Couch

Leather Couch
Photo Credit: West Elm

If you ever have meetings in your office or just want to change up your seating options every once in awhile, consider adding a masculine leather couch to your set of man cave office furniture.

Globe

25 Man Cave Office Ideas
Photo Credit: National Geographic

An old fashioned globe can be the perfect decorative touch for a masculine space, especially if you love to travel.

Bookends

Bookends
Photo Credit: Amazon

Bookends also add a decorative touch to a space. These are perfect for those with an affinity for sci-fi. But you can find ones that fit nearly any preference or aesthetic.

Tee Toss

25 Man Cave Office Ideas
Photo Credit: Uncommon Goods

Whether you love golf or just want to simple game around in case you have visitors, this tee toss set is perfect for man cave offices.

Gym Equipment

Gym Equipment
Photo Credit: HGTV

A man cave can also be the perfect spot to add a few pieces of workout gear. This might not seem directly tied to a home office space. But getting some exercise throughout the day can really help you stay healthy and productive.

Image: Depositphotos.com

Annie Pilon

Annie Pilon Annie Pilon is a Senior Staff Writer for Small Business Trends, covering entrepreneur profiles, interviews, feature stories, community news and in-depth, expert-based guides. When she’s not writing she can be found on her personal blog Wattlebird, and exploring all that her home state of Michigan has to offer.

