Mevo Introduces New Mevo Start, a Simple Live Streaming

Video, in all its forms, including streaming is becoming the preferred way of consuming content. The Mevo Start is a device that looks to capitalize on this growth with a small live streaming video camera that can fit in the palm of your hands.

Even though smartphones are improving their video capability, a dedicated device for just streaming video makes sense in today’s ecosystem. Especially if it is as compact and full of features as the Mevo Start.

For small business owners who are increasing their digital presence with video, an all in one easy to use tool with recording, editing and streaming capability is worth taking a look at. In the release for Mevo Start, Max Haot, founder and CEO of Mevo, says it will “Unlock live streaming for everyone, regardless of their video experience level.” And as video continues to grow, small business owners need a technology they can quickly adopt and bring into their workflow.

Growth of Video

The internet, smartphones, drones and low-cost digital cameras are driving the growth of video. And people are consuming the content in their home, work and anywhere there is an internet connection.

This is responsible for growing the internet video market at double-digit rates for the past several years. And according to Cisco’s Visual Networking Index, it is set to increase fourfold by 2022. The index adds, smartphones will account for 44% of total IP traffic by 2022.

Furthermore, global IP video traffic will account for 82% of all IP traffic (both business and consumer). And live internet video will make up 17% of Internet video traffic, a 15-fold growth from 2017 to 2022.

The good news for small businesses is the market is full of solutions for creating videos easily with professional-grade results. The Mevo Start is the latest addition to the mix.

The Mevo Start

Mevo revolutionized live streaming for professionals with its Mevo Plus. And it is bringing this experience and making the Mevo Start available for consumers at an affordable price.

The Mevo Start is an all-in-one camera and app made exclusively for consumers and social media influencers. Best of all, it is for users with any experience level. It integrates your smartphone into the ecosystem so you can start streaming directly to your favorite platform.

With the Mevo Start, you can start streaming on Facebook, Periscope, Twitter, Vimeo, and YouTube out the box. You can also use any custom Real-Time Messaging Protocol (RTMP) destination such as Twitch, UStream, Brightcove, and other providers.

In addition to direct streaming, you can also record the event. If you want to save the video while it is streaming, a MicroSD slot lets you use your card to simultaneously record. With this feature, you can further edit the video or use some parts for marketing or other publicity.

Seamless Connectivity with Smartphones

With the Mevo app, you can connect and stream instantly from your phone by just tapping your screen. You can stream over Wi-Fi, LTE or Ethernet.

The HD video will start streaming your event at 1080p with three multi-directional digital MEMS mics with high signal-to-noise ratio. Using the Fraunhofer upHear Spatial Microphone Processing, the unit will optimize the sound and automatically synch it for mixing through the Mevo app.

The app also includes advanced tools for fine-tuning your video with filters, EV correction, image flip, sharpness and more.

Specs

4+ hours of streaming/recording

1080p encoding in HEVC or H.264

802.11ac MIMO Wi-Fi + dual antennas

Wide-angle low distortion lens

3 MEMS mics with spatial processing

Built-in thread for mic/tripod stand

Micro SD Slot

USB-C

3.5MM Jack

The Mevo Start is now available for pre-order for $299 and the company says it will ship on or before April 30, 2020.