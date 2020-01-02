10 Nail Salon Franchises You Can Open

Opening a nail salon proves to be fun and profitable. Do you want to get a headstart? You might want to consider one of these 10 nail salon franchise options.

Nail salons continue to grow in popularity over the last couple of decades. As a result, we’ve seen a boom in recent years. Nail salons remain a good business investment. And it suits anybody with a passion for beauty and healthcare.

Entrepreneurs must ask many questions before embarking on opening a nail bar franchise. For example, what does it cost to open a nail salon? And will you find opening a nail salon profitable? The answers will vary according to the franchise itself so here is a list of the top ten US-based nail salon franchises.

Nail Salon Franchises

Frenchies Modern Nail Care

This nail salon franchise is family-owned and is marketed as boasting the ‘best-in-class nail care services that are accessible every day’. The founders of the Frenchies nail salon research and employ the very latest nail and beauty industry technology to ensure their customers have the best experience possible.

The initial franchise fee for a single unit sits at $49,500, while the build-out costs can range between as little as $145,450 up to $500,000.

Namaste Nails Sanctuary

This franchise was originally founded by a husband and wife duo who have a unique slant by combining their nail spa with a meditation sanctuary specifically for women to de-stress, relax and rejuvenate their mind and body. The Namaste Nails Sanctuary is a pretty hot franchising opportunity, with forecasts predicting they will have opened at 100 locations by 2021.

The simple costing requirements make asking how much does it cost to open a nail salon easy to answer. You’ll need $100,000 in cash or liquid assets, plus a minimum net worth of $500,000 to qualify.

Nail Garden

Nail Garden is one of the first nail salon franchises in the United States, having been found nearly fourteen years ago. Their current locations are currently focused around California and Texas, and have made a name for themselves for providing only natural nail and nail enhancement services. They also offer additional beauty services such as waxing and facials.

The initial franchise fee is pretty low at just $30,000, although the build-out costs can rise up to $400,000.

Paintbase Nails

Based in North Carolina and looking to expand further into the southeast, this relatively small franchise is quickly developing an excellent ‘known brand’ reputation as one of the best nail salon franchises in the United States. Paintbase Nails offer manicures and pedicures and soak-off gel products.

The opening nail salon cost is only $30,000, with build-out costs ranging between $250,000 and $325,000. If you are asking the question ‘is opening a nail salon profitable?’ then the answer here is clearly yes.

Camille Alban

The Camille Alban nail bar franchise targets active city women between the ages of 25 and 45 years old. Originally a hugely successful French franchise, they are now offering franchising opportunities in the United States after launching their flagship store in Boston.

This nail bar franchise currently has 210 salons around the world, with over 180 of those still going strong in France. Contact the Camille Alban nail salon for initial costs and requirements.

Bellacures

The mission statement of the Bellacures nail salon franchise is that all their franchise locations should be inviting, rejuvenating, relaxing and comfortable for their customers. They also insist that cleanliness standards should be significantly above customary requirements.

The initial franchise fee is $35,000, with build-out costs starting at $170,000 and potentially rising up to $500,000.

Hammer and Nails Grooming For Guys

With the unique selling point of being targeted at men, the Hammer and Nails salon is itself a unique franchise opportunity. Founded six years ago with a vision to create a ‘man cave nirvana’ while providing manicures and pedicures as well as haircuts and shaves.

To qualify you will need a minimum of $100,000 in cash or liquid assets, plus a minimum net worth of $500,000. The total investment will range between $253,250 and $597,450.

MiniLuxe

MiniLuxe offers manicures and pedicures. But the company also supplies an assortment of beauty and healthcare products. Expect franchises to provide customers with the highest levels of quality, consistency, convenience and customer service.

Make sure you have the investment to start, however. For example, you need a net worth of $500,000 to qualify. And total investment must fall between $250,000 and $350,000.

PROSE

PROSE relies on natural manicures and pedicures for its success. Their business model focuses on creating a thoughtfully inspired boutique experience. The company derives much of its income from memberships, monthly services and retail discounts. This helps to minimize the risk of opening a new franchise.

The opening nail salon cost for a single unit is $45,000, with significant build-out costs ranging between $530,000 and $560,000.

Regal Nails, Salon & Spa

The Regal Nails Salon and Spa remains on of the industry leaders. It sets the standards for customer service, innovation and salon hygiene. The company began in 1997. As a result, they pioneered the use of hospital-grade disinfectants and autoclaves for sterilization purposes.

Start by figuring out how much it costs to open a nail salon. Estimate the initial cost at $5,000. However, you also need $100,000 of liquid capital.