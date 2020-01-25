About Us   |   Advertise

National Small Business Week Is Coming, Is Your Business Ready?

Published: Jan 25, 2020 by In Small Business Events 0
0
Shares
|
Print This Article
Email this Article

0
Shares
Email this Article Print This Article

This year the National Small Business Week is taking place from May 3 to 9, 2020. This annual event is a celebration of all things small business. And making plans in January for it is not a bad idea.

Everyone from the Small Business Administration to local, state and national organizations as well as the biggest companies across all sectors take part.

If you are a small business owner, this is the time to find out what your local and state governments are doing for the event. By taking part in the National Small Business Week, you will increase the name of your brand and become an ambassador for issues affecting your fellow entrepreneurs.

Small Business Trends has the honor of being a supporting sponsor of National Small Business Week. So, go to our page for the event, and stay tuned to the different events that will take place leading up to NSBW.

Mark your calendar now because NSBW will be here sooner than you think. Click on the red button go to our page.

Click Here

Featured Events, Contests and Awards

More Events

More Contests

This weekly listing of small business events, contests and awards is provided as a community service by Small Business Trends.

You can see a full list of events, contest and award listings or post your own events by visiting the Small Business Events Calendar.

Image: U.S. Small Business Administration

Comment ▼

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2003 - 2020, Small Business Trends LLC. All rights reserved.
"Small Business Trends" is a registered trademark.

Powered by Namecheap

Your customers are calling.
Is your business phone ready?

Get the Small Business Guide

CallJoy Ebook



85% of customers whose calls go unanswered won’t call back. Learn how to manage all of your calls – especially during peak periods.



Download Now


No, Thank You